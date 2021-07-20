Flooring for wet areas is a complicated task. There are many things to consider when looking for the best flooring options, such as how often water will be present on the surface and whether or not there are hard-to-clean surfaces around it. The type of residential home you have also affects the decision because different homes have different needs.

This blog post will discuss some of the most popular types of flooring so that you can make an informed decision about which ones work best in your home!

Let’s take a look at these flooring options.

Ceramic Tile

Ceramic tile is a popular choice for wet areas because it’s waterproof, durable, and easy to clean. However, ceramic tiles are heavy, which means they can crack or chip when walked on from time to time. Ceramic tile also doesn’t do well with sharp objects such as knives, so you have fewer options in the kitchen if you stick with ceramic tiles.

Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVF) Planks

Ever since the first flooring option was created, it has been made with two general design principles in mind. One is to provide a comfortable surface for people and their possessions to stand on. The other is to protect the underlying structure of a building from damage caused by water-borne liquids such as rainwater or spilled drinks.

In wet areas like bathrooms and kitchens, these two principles come into direct conflict with one another.

Concrete

Concrete is a durable flooring option for wet areas. It can be sealed and finished to mimic any wood, tile, or stone that you want. One downside to concrete as a flooring material in wet areas is that it will tend to develop cracks over time, allowing water into your home if not repaired quickly enough.

Concrete is also sensitive to efflorescence and can suffer from porousness if not sealed.

Porcelain Tile

Porcelain tiles are an excellent option for wet areas. The porcelain tile is an anti-slip, slip-resistant flooring that can be installed in any area of your home or business. Porcelain tile does not have too many installation requirements, so long as the subfloor on which it’s being installed meets certain conditions.

Porcelain tile is also resistant to water damage and many other stains, making it an excellent option for wet areas.

Vinyl Tile

An excellent option for flooring in wet areas is vinyl. Vinyl tile installation can be done quickly and easily, so you don’t have to worry about getting your floors torn up over a long period if you need them replaced frequently. Vinyl also stands up well against moisture damage because it’s less likely to curl than other flooring types.

The Bottom Line

Flooring for wet areas should be chosen carefully based on the specific needs of damp areas, like the kitchen and bathroom. Also, make sure that you make a decision based on the type of your home.