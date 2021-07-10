From Brescia to Rome and back again, the 1000 Miglia 2021 has come to an end with an overall victory for Alfa Romeo with the Villa Trasqua team’s 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport, driven by Vesco and Salvinelli.

The now-completed loop represents perfection and attainment, as the emblem of continuity. That same continuity runs through the nearly 100-year relationship between Alfa Romeo and the 1000 Miglia: the brand holds the record for wins in the competition, 11 of which were taken from 1927 to 1957. This year, Alfa Romeo was once again the best represented automaker, with 50 cars in the running.

Exceptional crews for cars entered by the Heritage department

Plaudits were received by all the heritage Alfa Romeo cars entered by the Heritage department, all of which completed the race. The four gems of the vintage collection at the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo were driven by exceptional crews, including Stellantis Chairman John Elkann aboard the 1900 Super Sprint. Not hampered by a few technical glitches, the multiple titleholders Giovanni Moceri and Daniele Bonetti drove the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport, while enthusiasts from Car & Vintage, Alberto Vassallo and Giovanni Branco, were in the 2000 Sportiva. Last but not least, at the wheel of the 1900 Sport Spider were Roberto Giolito, Head of Heritage, and the TV presenter Camila Raznovich.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm

The events of this year’s 1000 Miglia were supported by the pinnacle of the current Alfa Romeo lineup: the Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm. In their Trophy White and Montreal Green liveries, the two cars were greeted with enthusiasm along the entire route. Their development made use of the skills of Sauber Engineering and the drivers from the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula 1 team, Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen. Their unique, functional design is capable of transcending time and has made them instant classics, fitting in perfectly with the cars of the biggest traveling museum in the world. The features that have always marked out an Alfa Romeo creation include a unique style with its basis in the skillful combination of form and function.

In figures

385 cars at the starting line, 341 at the finish, 1,719.81 km, four days’ driving, more than 200 municipalities, seven regions. These are the figures for the 1000 Miglia 2021, continuing to fly the flag of beauty and elegance. A veritable commercial for the great charm of Italy, with creativity taking top billing as tribute was paid to the music of Verdi, art, culture and craftsmanship were promoted and the guests enjoyed good food and the joy of living in harmony with nature.

“It was amazing to be given the opportunity to discover locations and villages in this country, many of which remain unspoiled. My special thanks go to the entire organisation and to Roberto Giolito, my companion along the way. Taking part in the 1000 Miglia should be on everybody’s bucket list,” noted TV presenter Camila Raznovich.

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and his wife Lavinia Borromeo commented “[…] on top of the public, the scenery, and the stunning cars, the competitive element is of fundamental importance, and we’re very proud that an Alfa Romeo is the winner of this edition.”

All that now remains is to wait a year to relive the emotions and the passion of Alfa Romeo at the most beautiful race in the world.