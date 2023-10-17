THE BRIDGES PLANS ONE GREAT DAY TO SUPPORT CHILDREN’S CHARITIES..

A NATIONAL fund raising event supported by shopping centres around the country will be getting a North East boost this year.

One Great Day was set up in 2014 as a thank you from a family whose young son was treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital, with the aim of creating an annual event to support the hospital and other children’s charities.

And this year Sunderland’s the Bridges is supporting the event, raising money for both GOSH and for a good cause closer to home – The Red Sky Foundation.

To support One Great Day the centre is organising one great night – a comedy evening at The Point, Park Lane.

The event – on Thursday 5 October – will see a number of stand-ups taking to the stage, including BBC New Comedy Awards semi-finalist Matt Reed who has appeared alongside everyone from Sean Lock and Frankie Boyle to Sarah Millican.

Matt will be joined on stage by rising comedy star, Gareth Waugh, Edinburgh-based comedian Joe McTernan and former Byker Grove star turned comedian, Sammy Dobson.

Over the years One Great Day has raised money for more than 300 children’s charities, allowing participants to support Great Ormond Street but also a local cause close to their hearts.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, is now hoping people will get behind the event.

“We decided that our One Great Day fund raising would be something different but something that would be a lot of fun and that everyone can enjoy,” she said.

“It will be a brilliant night out and at the same time support two really amazing charities – one local and one national.

“The Bridges is a huge supporter of the work done by The Red Sky Foundation so we’re delighted to have this opportunity to include them in this very special event.”

Tickets for the stand up comedy night are £16 each and are available from https://www.thebridges-shopping.com/events/one-great-day-charity-stand-up-comedy-night/