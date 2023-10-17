SUNDERLAND GETS READY FOR RESTAURANT WEEK …

FOODIES from across the North East are preparing to head to Wearside this month (Sept) to celebrate Sunderland’s ever growing Restaurant Week.

From 16 to 24 September the city’s restaurants, bars and cafés will be tempting customers with a vast array of dishes and cuisines at special prices.

And with more than 40 already signed up to take part, the event is shaping up to be one of the most successful yet.

Organised by Sunderland BID and supported by Sunderland City Council, Restaurant Week gives venues the chance to attract new customers and reward loyal ones through £10, £15 and £20 offers.

Among those taking part are first-timer Artisan curry kitchen, Babaji, Diego’s Joint, German Doner Kebab and Mexico 70 as well as new Vietnamese restaurant, Pho 179 and city centre pizza specialists, Slice.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said “there is always a real buzz in the city as it prepares for Restaurant Week, because the range of venues just keeps getting wider and the standard just keeps getting higher.

“Sunderland has really become a go-to destination for anyone who enjoys a night out with good food and a fantastic atmosphere and never more so than during Restaurant Week.”

Councillor John Price, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many Sunderland businesses taking part in the upcoming Restaurant Week.

“This year we are seeing some of the city’s new additions getting involved as well as some firm favourites. This is a great chance for residents and visitors to try somewhere new and support local food and drink businesses while enjoying special offers.”

Vouchers can be downloaded at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week/ and diners are advised to reserve tables quickly to avoid disappointment.