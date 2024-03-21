The Emotional and Social Benefits of Pet Ownership in the North East



In the North East , the bond between humans and pets transcends the usual expectations of animal companionship, embedding itself into the fabric of society. A compelling study by Purina, surveying 2,000 pet owners across the UK, reveals the significant emotional and social benefits that pet ownership brings to individuals and communities alike.

Best Friends and Family Members



A standout finding from the Purina study is that 73% of pet owners regard their pets as their best friends, highlighting the deep emotional connections formed. Furthermore, an overwhelming 89% consider their pets as full-fledged family members, underscoring the integral role pets play in providing companionship and emotional support.

The Impact on Mental Well-being



The benefits of pet ownership extend significantly into mental health. The study found that 79% of owners talk to their pets, seeking their companionship and solace as one would with a human confidant. This interaction is a testament to the comfort and relief pets provide, serving as a buffer against stress, anxiety, and loneliness.

Purina UK and Ireland’s Corporate Communications Director, Claire Robinson-Davies said, “Pets bring immense joy and comfort to our lives, and we understand the profound impact they have on our overall well-being.” To learn more about the full data study and further understand the family dynamic between pet and owner check out the full pet ownership study on the Purina website.

Fostering Human Connections



Pets in the North East serve as social catalysts, bridging gaps between individuals and fostering community spirit. Dog parks, pet-friendly events, and even casual strolls become opportunities for social interaction, facilitated by the presence of pets. This phenomenon highlights pets’ role in enhancing social inclusiveness and building stronger community ties.

Unconditional Love and Acceptance



One of the most cherished aspects of pet ownership is the unconditional love and acceptance pets provide. Regardless of the day’s challenges, pets offer a constant, non-judgmental presence that many find comforting and reassuring. This aspect of pet ownership is particularly valued in the North East, where the fast-paced lifestyle can often leave individuals seeking solace and unconditional support.

Enhancing Family Dynamics



Within family units, pets have a unique role in strengthening bonds and teaching valuable life lessons. Beyond the joy and laughter pets bring, they also instil a sense of responsibility and care in both adults and children, enriching family dynamics and fostering a nurturing environment for growth and learning.

Pets and the Promotion of Physical Health



Beyond emotional and social benefits, pets contribute significantly to the physical health of their owners. Regular walks with dogs encourage physical activity, while the routine care of all pets promotes a lifestyle with more structure and physical engagement. This active lifestyle contributes to overall better health outcomes for pet owners.