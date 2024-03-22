What are the biggest races at the Grand National Festival?

As the Grand National Festival at Aintree draws near, anticipation mounts for three days of exhilarating racing action, culminating in the iconic Grand National Day on Saturday, April 13.

Willie Mullins, who cleaned up at the Cheltenham Festival once again this year, currently holds the a strong hand in the Grand National 2024 betting with I Am Maximus.

However, while the Grand National takes centre stage, the festival boasts an impressive lineup of top-quality races across its duration.

Without further ado, let’s explore the biggest races scheduled for each day of this prestigious event.

Thursday, April 11: Opening Day

The Grade 1 Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase kicks off proceedings on the opening day, challenging contenders over two miles and four furlongs.

Next up is The Boodles Anniversary 4-year-old Juvenile Hurdle, followed by The Aintree Bowl, and The Aintree Hurdle — all of which are also Grade 1 races.

The remarkable Constitution Hill won the Aintree Hurdle last year, and Nicky Henderson will be hoping his stable star is back to full fitness to retain his title after missing out on the Cheltenham Festival’s Champion Hurdle through illness.

The action continues with The Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase, followed by further graded contests — The Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) and the Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2).

Friday, April 12: Ladies’ Day

Known for its elegance as well as more thrilling races, day two of the Grand National Festival — or Ladies’ Day — features six graded contests out of seven races.

The Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase, The Top Novices’ Hurdle, The Melling Chase, and the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle take the spotlight as Grade 1 races.

The Topham Chase and a Handicap Hurdle provide further excitement as Grade 3 races, while the Lydiate Handicap Hurdle — open only to conditional and amateur riders — concludes the day’s festivities.

Saturday, April 13: Grand National Day

The climax of the festival arrives with Grand National Day, which has seen some notable changes this year — including an earlier start time of 4 pm.

As already mentioned, this year’s market is currently led by the Mullins-trained I Am Maximus — who is priced at 10/1 to land the Irish handler his second Grand National success in the horse racing odds.

However, the JP McManus-owned horse will face stiff competition from the likes of Vanillier, trained by Gavin Cromwell — who is seeking his maiden Grand National winner — and recent winners of the historic race, Corach Rambler, and Noble Yeats.

Amidst the grandeur of the Grand National, other notable races include two Grade 3 contests — The Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle and The Handicap Steeple Chase.

Additionally, three Grade 1 races add to the allure — The Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, The JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle, and The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase.

Completing the stellar lineup is a Grade 2 Flat Race — ensuring a thrilling conclusion to the prestigious Grand National Festival.

—

With an array of top-class races showcasing the finest talent in National Hunt racing, the Grand National Festival promises three days of unforgettable moments, breathtaking finishes, and perhaps, the emergence of new champions.

As the countdown begins, anticipation reaches fever pitch for this spectacular event at Aintree Racecourse.