ONE of the North East’s leading event spaces is throwing open its doors to showcase the results of a major refurbishment.

The Fed, the former Lancastrian Suite at Dunston, Gateshead, was bought earlier this year by Ramside Estates, which has invested a massive £250,000 in giving it a new look.

And now the venue is holding a showcase event for event organisers or anyone planning a ceremony or celebration to see what it has to offer.

The Fed is already a popular spot for charity balls, award ceremonies, sporting dinners and party nights but the aim is now to invite people who haven’t seen the transformation to see its facilities.

The event – on 15 September – will give visitors the opportunity to meet the team, try out some of the food offerings and see the upgraded facilities which include a new state-of-the-art sound and light system, video walls and a complete refurbishment.

The Fed is one of the largest stand alone venues in the region, able to accommodate up to 1000 people for a standing event and 650 for a sit down dinner and dance.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Estates which also includes Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, Hardwick Hall, Bowburn Hall, Sedgefield’s The Impeccable Pig and Colonel Porter’s on Newcastle Quayside, believes people will be stunned.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t been to The Fed before or who hasn’t been for some time to see the impressive changes that have been made,” he said.

“It’s a really versatile venue with the added bonus of the sheer numbers it can accommodate and we are looking forward to showcasing it at the event in September.”

The evening is by invitation only but anyone who would like to attend can email cheryl.flowers@wonderbar-newcastle.co.uk to find out more or to be added to the guestlist contact Rachel@the-fed.co.uk

For further information visit www.the-fed.co.uk