Heralding a new generation of iconic sports cars, the first AC Cobra Series 1 electric is undergoing final development work ahead of the delivery of the first customer cars.

A faithful recreation of the AC Cobra, but with a modern, emissions-free electric powertrain, the Series 1 electric is the start of the next chapter for the famous British marque.

Encapsulating the looks and the speed of the original Cobra, unveiled nearly 60 years ago, the new car will combine the appeal of the brand’s heritage with a specifically designed fully electric powertrain and thoroughly modern ride and handling.

The inception point for a series of new cars, which includes the AC Cobra Series 4 electric announced in June, the launch of the Series 1 electric marks a milestone for a company whose heritage stretches back 120 years.

Working with Derby based technical partner Falcon Electric, the Norfolk based company is ensuring that the implementation of EV technology into the famous car is in keeping with the personality and performance that has made AC’s original design one of the most imitated manufacturers of all time.

Alan Lubinsky, Chief Executive of AC Cars for more than two decades, said: “I’m so proud of the team behind this project, and the hours that have been invested in making this car so special. This is British engineering and technology at its finest, upholding AC Car’s approach to producing only the finest hand-built sports cars .”

Although its production has been delayed by supply chain issues, the engineering team behind the car have been able to revisit some of the car’s core principles. As a result it’s selected enhanced and higher performing parts which mean the car will exceed original estimates. Weight, acceleration and handing have all been honed, to ensure the car is truly worthy of carrying the Cobra name.

Dawn of the new Cobras

With an unmistakable profile and a reputation for extreme performance, the AC Cobra’s story is the stuff of legend.

Working with the svelte AC Ace, the AC Cobra changed sports cars forever in 1962 by fitting Ford’s small block V8 into the two-seater and creating an automotive titan.

The shift from petrol engines to electric motors almost 60 years later will be just as significant as the original epiphany, allowing the famous British name to sell highly desirable high-performance cars that are fit for the future.

With a 0-62mph time of around 4secs, the Series 1 electric packs a punch akin to the early cars but with the near instant torque EVs are known for. However, the near 150 zero-emission mile range between charges will underline that this is undeniably an altogether different animal.

Just 58 examples of the AC Cobra Series 1 electric cars will be made, celebrating the anniversary of the production of the first AC Cobra. With a suggested retail of £138,000, plus on the road charges, it will be available in four unique AC Car colours: electric blue, electric black, electric white and electric green.

More information is available on the AC website, www.accars.eu

https://www.accars.eu/models/ac-cobra-series-1-electric/

The AC Cobra Series 1 electric specifications are:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: approx. 4 seconds

Torque: 500 Nm Peak/250 Nm Continuous

Estimated Range: 150 miles

Power: 230 kW

Battery Capacity: 55 kWh

Weight: approx. 1050 kg