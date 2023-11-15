  • Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

The Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder

Nov 15, 2023 #Defender 90, #Land Rover

Flying Huntsman, the coachbuilding arm of the KAHN® empire responsible for the Vengeance and infamous Defender projects including the 6×6, Longnose and Homage II, have today launched their latest project, the Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder, based on the current Land Rover Defender platform.

Each Spyder, featuring lightweight NS3 grade aluminium in its handcrafted hammer formed panels and harking back to the golden age of British coachbuilding, will undergo a meticulous 6-month build process, resulting in a uniquely stylish grand tourer for two.

Replacing the factory roof for a removable, hard-wearing canvas equivalent which is easily stowed in the elegantly designed cowl, the Spyder also offers a storage capacity equivalent to the factory Defender 90.

The vehicles are being built utilising traditional methods of craftmanship in Coventry, centre of the British automotive industry, at the factory which worked on the Aston Martin One77, amongst other coachbuilt projects.

KAHN® founder, Afzal Kahn, explains his vision behind the concept, “This project is about more than creating another exciting and unique vehicle; it’s at once a consolidation and continuation of our legacy of manufacturing special vehicles,  supporting British craftsmanship and keeping the art of coachbuilding alive and relevant.”

The first units of the Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder are set for completion in Q2 2024. Individually numbered and limited to a production of just 8 units per year, additional options for the Spyder conversion include the opportunity to commission, as part of the build, completely bespoke ‘1 of 1’ wheel designs, produced as fully forged wheels and designed by KAHN® to the customer’s tastes and specification.

