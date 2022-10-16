The HVAC industry constantly evolves as technology advances, customer needs change, and environmental concerns grow. As an expert in the industry, it’s crucial to stay up to date with the latest trends to remain competitive and relevant.

This article discusses why it’s important to keep up with industry trends and explores the trends shaping the HVAC industry.

Why it’s important to keep up with the latest trends

Sticking to your tried-and-tested processes and offering the same products and services year in and year out won’t get your business very far in an ever-changing industry like HVAC. If you don’t keep up with the latest trends, you’ll struggle to adapt to your changing customer needs and compete with your competitors. Staying relevant in any industry is the key to securing long-term success. If you fail to offer an innovative product or service that keeps customers happy, you’ll fail to future-proof your HVAC business.

4 trends shaping the HVAC industry

Let’s look at the trends shaping the HVAC industry that we expect to see more of in 2023.

Smart thermostats

More customers are looking for ways to improve energy efficiency and save money as the UK’s energy costs continue to rise. As a result, the demand for smart thermostats is growing.

These energy management devices give homeowners more control over their HVAC systems, making it easier for them to reduce energy consumption and costs. Smart thermostats work through WiFi, so your customers can remotely control the temperature of their homes with their smartphones or other devices. Instead of heating their home unnecessarily, customers can change the temperature just before they get home. They can also use smart thermostats to track their energy consumption and reduce energy use to decrease costs.

Internet of Things (IoT)

IoT is the process of connecting physical objects embedded with sensors, software and other technologies to the Internet to exchange data. It’s a tool countless industries have adopted, and in the HVAC industry, it’s being used to improve preventative maintenance, remote diagnosis and monitoring, and energy efficiency.

With IoT sensors embedded in HVAC equipment, you can collect and assess real-time data to reach a diagnosis and determine the best course of action without having to do a site visit. You can identify the best person for the job and save time by sending a technician with the right skills and necessary parts and tools to your customer to increase the chances of a first-time fix. Before IoT, it wasn’t easy to monitor and improve the energy efficiency of HVAC systems. If a system used energy inefficiently, this could only be discovered after energy had been consumed. With IoT, you can monitor your customers’ systems remotely and provide preventative solutions to improve energy efficiency.

Eco heating

The UK government is working towards a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and one of the ways it hopes to reach this target is by encouraging homeowners to choose sustainable solutions when upgrading their heating systems. As mentioned, customers are also facing the challenge of rising energy bills, and they’re looking for ways to cut down on this expense. As a result, more people are turning to eco heating to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

As the demand for eco-friendly heating systems grows, your business must start offering sustainable products to remain relevant and competitive. Some of the top eco heating solutions include heat pumps, electric radiators and biomass boilers.

Software automation

More HVAC businesses are using software to run their businesses more efficiently. Instead of managing their operations on paper, they’re moving to cloud-based software to automate and optimise their processes and increase productivity.

HVAC Software offers several tools that improve scheduling, quoting, invoicing, asset management and job management. You can automate job scheduling to create a conflict-free schedule, create and email quotes and invoices from a mobile app, keep track of all HVAC systems you’ve installed, schedule maintenance for assets, and trade paper job sheets for digital ones. A business that uses HVAC Software will reduce costs, save time, improve collaboration, and boost its team’s productivity.