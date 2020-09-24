All-new, all-electric Enyaq iV SUV available with two battery sizes: 62kWh and 82kWh

Full range will feature additional model variants with two and four-wheel drive options

WLTP range of up to 316 miles, rapid charge capability of up to 125kW; 10 to 80 per cent in just 38 minutes.

High specification levels across all models

Available to order in the UK from late 2020, deliveries from spring 2021

Milton Keynes, 01 September 2020: ŠKODA has announced UK prices and specifications for the all-new Enyaq iV SUV – the brand’s first series-production vehicle to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB). The ground-breaking all-electric SUV will be available in the UK with two battery size options, two (rear-wheel drive) and four-wheel drive transmission and various model variants with prices starting from £33,450 (excluding UK Plug-in Car Grant).

As befits a car that is starting a bold new era in ŠKODA design and engineering, the Enyaq iV introduces a new range structure based around battery sizes rather than traditional trim designations. Customers can choose between two battery pack sizes; 62kWh and 82kWh, both are available with optional Lounge and Suite leather interior design packs.

Enyaq iV 60 (from £33,450)

The entry-level Enyaq iV comes with a generous equipment list that includes 19-inch Proteus alloy wheels, an infotainment system featuring a 13-inch screen, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and keyless go. All models also feature road sign recognition, ambient interior lighting, multifunction leather steering wheel and Front Assist as standard. In terms of interior trim, all 62kWh (60) models are equipped with an interior spec called Loft. This features fabric / artificial leather seat facings and brushed aluminium decor panels as standard.

For an additional £1,285, customers can specify an interior design pack called Suite that adds leather trim and piano black decor panels or opt for the Lounge interior design pack with light grey leather with mustard yellow stitching for an additional £1,115.

Enyaq iV 80 (from £38,950)

Customers choosing the 82kWh battery pack benefit from an increased standard specification that includes chrome detailing, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera. 80 models also come with a heated two-spoke leather steering wheel that features paddles for setting the levels of regenerative braking, Drive Mode Selection and infotainment system with navigation. 80 models also include 19-inch Regulus anthracite alloy wheels and the option to upgrade from the standard Loft to Suite or Lounge interior design packs for £1,285 or £1,115 respectively.

Enyaq iV 80 Founders Edition (from £49,995)

In addition to the standard 60 Loft and 80 Loft launch models, ŠKODA will expand the Enyaq iV range to include a range-topping Enyaq iV 80 Founders Edition. The trim features 125kW DC charging, 21” Aquarius alloy wheels, illuminated front grille with LED Crystal face & Matrix LED headlights and a unique black leather interior design pack as standard, priced at £49,995.

Charging options

All Enyaq iV models have a minimum DC rapid charging capability of 50kW as standard. Customers can specify higher 100kW (for 62kWh battery) and 125kW (for 82kWh battery) DC charge rates as options.

The Enyaq iV offers customers three charging options. In addition to using a standard household 230V socket with 2.3 kW alternating current (AC), it can be charged at home overnight using a wallbox of up to 7kW. Depending on the battery size, the charging process takes six to eight hours. As a third charging option, the vehicle can be connected to rapid DC charging points with a charging capacity of up to 125 kW. This allows the Enyaq iV to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 38 minutes.

Batteries and range

The entry level 62kWh battery model is equipped with a 180PS (132kW) motor that drives the rear wheels through a single-speed transmission. It has a WLTP range of up to 242 miles on a single charge. The larger 82kWh RWD model generates 204PS (150kW) and is capable of returning up to 316 miles on a single charge (WLTP).

iV design and practicality

Regardless of model, the Enyaq iV ushers in a new era of ŠKODA interior design. As customers have come to expect from the brand, all Enyaq iV variants offer state-of-the-art connectivity and infotainment features. The driver is shown all of the relevant information via a free-standing, 13-inch central display and, if desired a head-up display with augmented reality as an optional extra. A permanent Internet connection ensures that all information is always up-to-date.

Measuring 4,648 millimetres long and 1,877 wide, the Enyaq iV SUV delivers the space and practicality customers have come to expect from ŠKODA’s award-winning SUV models. Thanks to its all-electric platform, ŠKODA’s design team has been able to completely reimagine the Enyaq iV’s interior architecture. With the traction battery housed in the floor and a compact motor mounted beneath the boot floor, the Enyaq iV has a cabin unburdened by the packaging compromises of a traditional internal combustion engine car.

As a result, occupants can enjoy a spacious interior with a flat floor and a boot that can hold 585-litres of luggage.

The Enyaq iV will be built at ŠKODA’s main production plant in Mladá Boleslav, making it the first MEB-based Volkswagen Group vehicle in Europe to be produced outside Germany. It will be available to order from late 2020, with the first UK deliveries expected next Spring.

Enyaq iV Pricing (all prices exclude UK Plug-in Car Grant)