THE HEAT IS ON FOR THIS YEAR’S BIG BLAZE…

Psychopath, Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield - VIP opening night

THE POPULARITY OF one of the North East’s largest celebrations of Bonfire Night has led to a second date being added.

The Big Blaze – which takes place at the site of scare attraction Psycho Path at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield – is always a sellout, thanks to its combination of spectacular displays, huge bonfires and a host of other attractions.

And this year to cope with the demand organisers have once again added an additional date for the family-friendly event.

On both 2 and 5 November the farm – which is also home to the children’s event Family Fright Fest – is planning a bonfire spectacular.

Along with one of the region’s biggest bonfires, there will a massive fireworks display, fire and angle grinding shows and fairground rides.

A food village with well-loved favourites including Greek experts Acropolis, Truly Madly Pizza and Donut Hut along with a selection of bars will all be open throughout the events, with other attractions including photobooths and Instagram photo areas.

Both events start at 4pm and finish at 11pm, with ticket prices starting from £8, although only limited numbers are now available.

Tickets are available at www.psycho-path.co.uk .