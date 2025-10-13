Bonfire Night in Sunderland 2025: the ultimate guide (dates, times, family tips & where to watch)

Sunderland’s Bonfire Night season stretches from Halloween weekend into 5 November, with a mix of big-production shows, charity spectaculars, and easy coastal options just down the road. Here’s your complete, up-to-date guide—what’s on, when gates open, how to get there, and where to keep little ones warm and happy.

Always re-check organiser pages on the day; times and entry rules can change with weather or safety advice.

At-a-glance calendar (Sunderland & nearby, 31 Oct – 5 Nov 2025)

Friday 31 October 2025 (Halloween)

Sunderland Spooktacular – Barnes Park (SR4 7PE)

Doors 4:00pm. Two shows in one ticket: Spellbound (low-noise) 6:00pm, Afterglow 8:00pm. Funfair, stage entertainment, fancy dress. Tickets on sale. MySunderland

Sunday 2 November 2025

Rainton Arena “Fireworks & Bonfire Spectacular” – Houghton-le-Spring

5:00–9:30pm, last entry 6:45pm . Family funfair, entertainment, big display (arena advises advance tickets). Skiddle+1

Seaham Town Council Fireworks – Seaham Seafront (nearby)

Firing 6:30pm. Free town display on the coast; expect traffic controls—walk or use public transport where possible. seaham.gov.uk+1

Wednesday 5 November 2025 (Bonfire Night)

Red Sky Foundation “Fireworks Extravaganza” – Ashbrooke Sports Club

4:00–9:30pm with HUGE fireworks at 8:00pm , funfair rides, live entertainment, street food, and optional VIP clubhouse access. Charity event supporting cardiac care. redskyfoundation.com

Rainton Arena “Fireworks & Bonfire Spectacular” – Houghton-le-Spring

5:00–9:30pm (arena programme repeats for Bonfire Night; check ticket pages for slots/last entry). Ents24

What to expect at the major venues

Sunderland Spooktacular (Barnes Park) – two shows, one ticket (Fri 31 Oct)

A Halloween festival with two fireworks displays: “Spellbound” (low-noise) at 6:00pm for younger families and sensory-friendly viewing, then “Afterglow” at 8:00pm with bigger effects and flames. Gates open 4:00pm for fairground rides, stage acts, and costume fun. Plan to arrive early; Barnes Park paths are good for buggies but it does get busy around launch times. MySunderland

Local tip: If bangs are tricky for your child, watch Spellbound near the exits so you can drift out before the louder show begins at 8:00pm. MySunderland

Rainton Arena “Fireworks & Bonfire Spectacular” (Sun 2 Nov & Wed 5 Nov)

A big evening out with funfair, food & bars and a choreographed display. Doors 5:00pm and the site typically runs until 9:30pm (some tickets state last entry 6:45pm). The show is popular across Wearside—book in advance and build in time for parking and bag checks. Skiddle

Local tip: If you’re choosing between the two dates, Sunday 2 Nov is often a little calmer than 5 Nov. Check the arena feed or listings for any weather-dependent updates. Sunderland Echo

Red Sky Foundation at Ashbrooke Sports Club (Wed 5 Nov)

Marketed as “Sunderland’s biggest fireworks event”, this charity spectacular opens 4:00pm with rides, live DJ sets and street food and culminates in a major 8:00pm display. VIP tickets grant access to the clubhouse (warm indoor base, buffet, bar), while general admission covers the outdoor entertainment area. Great atmosphere and proceeds support children’s heart care in the region. redskyfoundation.com

Local tip: Streets around Ashbrooke are residential—arrive early, park courteously, or walk if you’re nearby.

Seaham Town Council Fireworks (Sun 2 Nov – nearby coastal option)

Just down the coast from Sunderland, Seaham’s free display draws big crowds for a 6:30pm firing over the North Sea. Coastal wind can make it feel several degrees colder—add an extra layer and a windproof. Expect traffic measures; consider walking from town centre car parks. seaham.gov.uk

Getting there: travel, parking & crowd-savvy timing

Arrive early (4:30–6:00pm window). Gates and local roads get busy from tea-time—especially Barnes Park (31 Oct) and Ashbrooke (5 Nov) which are close to housing. MySunderland+1

Watch last-entry times. Some events (e.g., Rainton Arena ) specify last entry around 6:45pm —don’t cut it fine. Skiddle

Use public transport where practical. Coastal and town-centre sites implement temporary restrictions; buses/short walks save a lot of hassle (noting reduced evening frequencies, so check returns). seaham.gov.uk

Agree a meeting point. Mobile networks can be congested at peak; choose a landmark inside the venue.

Accessibility snapshots (quick guide)

Barnes Park (Spooktacular): Park paths and hardstanding around the main arena; two-show format helps families pick the best sensory level. MySunderland

Rainton Arena: Large event site with funfair and food zones; ticket pages flag last entry and advise arriving early—ask the arena about Blue Badge parking near entrances. Skiddle

Ashbrooke Sports Club: VIP option provides indoor base with bar/loos; general admission is outdoors on club grounds—wear boots if it’s been wet. redskyfoundation.com

Seaham Seafront: Level promenades but wind-exposed; stewards manage viewing areas and traffic. seaham.gov.uk

If you have specific access needs, message the organiser a few days ahead—many will reserve parking or suggest quieter viewing areas.

Family checklist (keep kids cosy = happy kids)

Layer up: Base layer + fleece + waterproof. Hats and gloves for everyone, even if the afternoon felt mild.

Ear protection: Ideal for under-7s. Prefer a gentler show? Spooktacular’s 6:00pm “Spellbound” is designed low-noise. MySunderland

Buggy strategy: Hardstanding (Barnes Park paths, arena forecourts) is easier than grass if it’s rained.

Cash + contactless: Most entry is ticketed online, but small vendors and charity buckets still love coins— Red Sky raises money for heart care, so bring change if you can. redskyfoundation.com

Meet-and-retreat plan: Identify exits and quiet corners before dark; agree a rendezvous if anyone gets separated.

Safety & etiquette

Go to organised displays. Sunderland’s events are professionally fired with stewarding and safe perimeters—please don’t bring your own fireworks or sparklers unless the organiser says they’re allowed.

Respect barriers & wind shifts. Launch zones and bonfire lines can flex with gusts—follow instructions from stewards.

Leave pets at home. Even low-noise shows can be overwhelming for animals in crowds.

Tidy as you go. Parks and coastal paths rely on volunteers and council crews the morning after—pack a small rubbish bag.

Make a full day of it

Halloween into fireworks: Spend the afternoon costume-hunting or carving pumpkins, then head to Barnes Park from 4:00pm for Spooktacular’s rides and stage acts before the 6:00pm family display. MySunderland

Arena double-date: If you’ve younger kids, try the Sunday 2 Nov Rainton Arena session; teens might love the buzz of Bonfire Night itself on Wed 5 Nov . Skiddle

Charity night at Ashbrooke: Book VIP if you’d like a warm indoor base and buffet—handy for grandparents and tiny tots—with the 8:00pm bang-on finale. redskyfoundation.com

Seaside sparkle: Prefer free and coastal? Seaham’s 6:30pm show is minutes down the A1018—wrap up for the breeze and arrive early. seaham.gov.uk

FAQs

Which event is best for toddlers or sensory-sensitive kids?

Sunderland Spooktacular’s “Spellbound” at 6:00pm is low-noise by design. Arrive at 4:00pm to ease into the evening via rides and stage acts. MySunderland

What’s the biggest Sunderland show on 5 November?

Red Sky Foundation at Ashbrooke—gates 4:00pm, a stacked programme, and a huge 8:00pm fireworks display; proceeds support heart care for local families. redskyfoundation.com

Are there Sunday options if we can’t do 5 November?

Yes—Rainton Arena (Sun 2 Nov, 5:00–9:30pm, last entry often 6:45pm) and Seaham (Sun 2 Nov, 6:30pm, free). Skiddle+1

Will there be road closures or parking bans?

Often around parks and seafronts on busy nights—Seaham specifically asks residents to walk where possible to reduce congestion. Check organiser posts on the day. seaham.gov.uk

Any indoor options?

Ashbrooke VIP gives you a heated indoor base and bar, plus outdoor access to the rides and display—very handy in cold snaps. redskyfoundation.com

Quick picks (if you’re choosing one)

Best for little ears: Spooktacular “Spellbound” (6:00pm, low-noise) , Fri 31 Oct . MySunderland

Best all-weather comfort: Ashbrooke VIP , Wed 5 Nov (warm clubhouse + 8:00pm fireworks). redskyfoundation.com

Best Sunday night out: Rainton Arena , Sun 2 Nov ( 5:00–9:30pm ; family funfair). Skiddle

Best free coastal option nearby: Seaham, Sun 2 Nov, 6:30pm firing. seaham.gov.uk

Sources & listings to check before you go

Sunderland Spooktacular (Barnes Park) – official MySunderland event page with timings and two-show format. MySunderland

Rainton Arena “Fireworks & Bonfire Spectacular” – ticket listings and timings (incl. last entry details) + local press preview. Skiddle+2Ents24+2

Red Sky Foundation at Ashbrooke Sports Club – full schedule, 8:00pm display, VIP option and charity info. redskyfoundation.com

Seaham Town Council Fireworks – official council page with 6:30pm firing and travel guidance. seaham.gov.uk+1