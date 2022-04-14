Innovative Nissan ‘Live Showroom’ returns for 2022 with new Nissan ARIYA, 100% electric Nissan LEAF and all-new Nissan Qashqai

Allows customers to take a real-time tour of their preferred model and have all their questions answered, all from the comfort of their own home or office

Live Showroom continues Nissan’s journey to deliver an enhanced digital customer experience

Nissan has launched an updated and expanded version of its innovative ‘Live Showroom’ which allows people to discover more about its cars from the comfort of their own homes.

The high-tech facility, located at Croxley Park, Watford, Hertfordshire, gives both existing customers and those new to the brand the chance to talk to a Nissan product expert in real-time via a web-based video link.

Launched last year to introduce the all-new Qashqai, the Live Showroom has now been extended to include two of the manufacturer’s all-electric vehicles – the iconic LEAF hatchback, of which more than half a million examples have been sold worldwide, and the soon-to-be-launched new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover, due to arrive on UK shores later in 2022. New vehicles and concept cars will be introduced into the showroom as they become available, often giving customers the first chance to view before they arrive in dealerships.

The Live Showroom has a key role to play as Nissan continues its efforts to enhance the digital customer experience by delivering a friction-free and seamless purchasing journey.

It couldn’t be easier to get involved. Having landed on www.nissan.co.uk, visitors click on their model of interest and enter their name and email address into an appointment form.

With the help of a smartphone or other mobile device, the customer can then dive into the live showroom to be greeted in person by one of Nissan’s product experts. These friendly staff provide walk-round tours of the cars on display and will do their utmost to answer any questions, no matter how specific they might be.

At the end of the tour, visitors can go on to discover Nissan’s current offers before finding the perfect model for them via the manufacturer’s e-commerce platform.

Leads are then passed on to Nissan’s dealer network, where the dealership team located nearest to the potential purchaser will be able to assist with test drive requests and providing finance information.

In re-imagining its Live Showroom for 2022, Nissan is aware that although a warm welcome is of course guaranteed at its regular dealerships, not everyone feels at home in a traditional showroom environment. Moreover, recent COVID-19 concerns have understandably kept some people indoors.

The Nissan Live Showroom removes both issues. And the cars look great in their specially designed surroundings – with ARIYA in particular displayed in a bespoke studio environment inspired by the bold Japanese DNA and design language that it embodies.

Nic Thomas, Nissan Motor GB Marketing Director, said: ‘‘I’m tremendously excited by our Live Showroom project. We know that the vast majority of automotive purchase research is completed online – and more than ever, consumers know a huge amount about which model they are interested in before they set foot in one of our dealerships.

‘‘Our Live Showroom helps consumers make the right choices for them, and enables them to understand not only the product features and innovative technologies we offer, but also the benefits our cars provide.’’

The product experts at the Live Showroom are trained to assist Motability and Fleet customers as well as retail purchasers. The Live Showroom is open for 12 hours a day, from 11am to 11pm 7 days a week, and during that timeframe the team have the capacity to handle dozens of customer interactions.

Nic Thomas added: ‘‘Car manufacturers are always looking for ways to enhance the digital purchasing journey for buyers and there is no question that the Live Showroom fulfils that brief for Nissan. It’s a brilliant facility and has received nothing but positive feedback.’’