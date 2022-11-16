ONE of the leading lights of the Asian music scene is heading to the North East, for a not-to-be-missed, one night celebration of Bollywood.

Singer/songwriter Navin Kundra has spent more than 16 years as a hit performer, having had six number one singles and being named a former Entertainer of the Year.

And now he is using his music talent to share some of the greatest Bollywood songs at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre on 25 November.

Across his long career Navin has performed for everyone from the Royal Family – becoming the first Asian singer to be invited to play at St James Palace – to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.

This is the first time in 15 years that there has been a Bollywood production on this scale in the North East, which will be an event that organisers hope will appeal to everyone.

“I’m extremely excited to be back in the Newcastle again and can’t wait to perform at The Tyne Theatre and Opera House for what promises to be a fantastic night of music, dancing and all round entertainment,” he said.

Kam Chera of Creative Inclusive Arts which has brought Navin to the region, believes it will be a night not to be missed.

“We regularly try to bring performers to the North East who have really broad appeal and will also give everyone the opportunity to experience a really exciting form of music which they may not have heard before,” he said.

“Navin is just an internationally respected musician that it’s a great coup for us to have brought him back to Newcastle and it will be a fantastic night.”

Tickets are available via the website at www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.co.uk or via the box office at 0844 249 1000. Prices start from £25 for adults and £20 for children aged 13 or under.