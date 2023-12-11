The Importance of Outsourcing Your Direct Mail Campaign

When it comes to getting the most out of your money, ensuring you’re funding your marketing campaigns right is crucial. In 2022, direct mail spending was £1.1 billion in the UK – an increase on the previous two years’ spending. One way to ensure you’re getting the right level of return on investment and expertise is through outsourcing your direct mail services to a third party.

David Beasley, director at Washington Direct Mail, says: “For many businesses, outsourcing is a way of managing efficiency, effectiveness, and success without needing to put the extra strain of resources on the company. Direct mail can be the perfect service to outsource as a trusted direct mail provider can help you with everything from developing strategies to getting your campaign up and running.”

Less stress

Whether you’re updating an old campaign or implementing a new one, adding more workload to your company can add stress to your employees. Outsourcing can help lighten the burden on your company, both on your finances and timing.

If you’re new to direct mail marketing, starting a campaign can require additional staff members, training, or even the right equipment. This can strain your business in many ways, making it challenging to keep up with the demand of your campaign alongside your current workload. If you’re struggling to manage the number of outputs your direct mail campaign needs or don’t have the right in-house resources to accommodate this strategy, hiring a trusted third-party business could be the answer.

Save time and money

This can also save your business money as you won’t have to put your funds into additional resources. Instead, you can choose a company with the right infrastructure and equipment to accommodate your requests, saving you money upfront.

This can also help you save time and get your marketing strategy up and running quickly. You won’t need to rely on recruitment or delivery delays that come with hiring new employees or ensuring you’ve got the right equipment. Instead, your direct mail marketing partner will already have everything in place to hit the ground running.

Expertise

Outsourcing services can also be effective for your business as it opens you to a host of expertise you might not have in-house. You won’t need to hire in this skill gap or train colleagues to fulfil this role and can rely on the expertise of someone who historically understands the direct mail industry and marketing strategies.

By removing this from in-house to a third-party company, you can rely on their expertise to help you develop the best strategies for your marketing. Their experience in marketing your industry can ensure that you’re getting the best marketing to your audiences with a proven history of success.

Analysis

Another benefit of outsourcing direct mail marketing is the insights you can gain from it. Not only will you have the expertise of a knowledgeable team working on your behalf, but you can also use the data analysis they offer to better your strategies and get the most for your money.

You can also use this as an opportunity to change the direction of your marketing if needed – whether that is implementing omnichannel strategies by including QR codes on your social media pages to bring your customers a bit closer to your company.

Adding a new campaign into your marketing strategy can drain your finances and even your workers’ motivation if the workload becomes too big. By outsourcing your direct mail marketing, you can ensure that your customers are receiving the right information and advertisements at the right time without the delay of building up your in-house team first.

