The Kia Electric Experience: exclusive nationwide customer events showcase EV4 and EV5 for the first time

‘The Kia Electric Experience’ nationwide events bring customers their very first chance to see the full Kia EV range, including the EV4 and EV5 for the first time, alongside EV3, EV6 and EV9

Kia experts will introduce EV4 and EV5 to the growing Kia EV range, while helping to answer questions about going electric

Events move around the UK to each Kia dealership, running from 08 July to 02 November 2025

Customers can reserve their space and find their local event online: https://www.kia.com/uk/about/kia-electric-experience/

Kia UK is continuing its innovative dealer based ‘The Kia Electric Experience’ events this year, bringing customers their very first opportunity to get hands-on experience with the full Kia EV model line-up, including the brand new EV4 and EV5 fully electric models.

The Kia Electric Experience events run from 08 July to 02 November 2025, with tandem events moving across the UK between Kia dealerships.

The Kia EV4 and EV5 are Kia’s newest additions to the growing range of Kia fully electric models, with the events providing exclusive and very early access to these models for customers. Each event includes an unveil show followed by an exclusive presentation and the opportunity to look around the vehicles in detail.

In addition to EV4 and EV5, the Kia EV3 – the ‘2025 UK Car of the Year’ and ‘2025 World Car of the Year’ – will be showcased alongside the EV6 and EV9. Each all-electric car offers customers a distinctive choice, and the varied model line-up highlights Kia’s ability to offer an electric car for everyone. The events also offer the opportunity to speak to experts about making the switch to an EV.

The Kia Electric Experience dedicated website details local event timings for each dealership and is exclusively where customers should reserve their place to attend: https://www.kia.com/uk/about/kia-electric-experience/. Spaces are limited, with reservations made on a first come, first served basis.

The Kia EV4

Kia unveiled the EV4 in both hatchback and saloon form at the brand’s EV Day event in Tarragona, Spain, in February 2025. Versatile and practical, the model will be offered to UK customers in both body styles, representing a fresh approach to the traditional aesthetics of the hatchback and saloon segments.

Similar to EV3, the EV4 is built on Kia’s 400V Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and will benefit from a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery packs, offering a range of up to 391 miles on a single charge, while the vehicle is powered by a front-mounted 150kW electric motor. A series of aerodynamic enhancements, including a full undercover, help to smooth airflow underneath the vehicle and result in an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.23 Cd.

The EV4 additionally offers a variety of convenience and technology features traditionally seen in more premium segments. This includes remote Over-The-Air updates, 30-inches of combined widescreen display, and cutting-edge in-car content streaming and connectivity services, including YouTube and Netflix. The vehicle also offers two dedicated vehicle modes to be used when stationary, Rest Mode and Theatre Mode. When in Rest Mode, the driver and front passenger can recline the relaxation seats and utilise the mood lamp to create a serene and peaceful atmosphere. When in Theatre Mode, the vehicle uses the wide-screen display, interior ambient lighting and eight-speaker sound system to enjoy an exceptional viewing experience.

The EV4 places a strong focus on occupant comfort, space and convenience through features such as a rotating armrest, a sliding table console, maximised seating space in the first and second rows, and largest-in-class luggage space of 490 litres (435 litres for the hatchback). Intuitive-to-use physical buttons, dynamic welcome lighting and ambient lighting further enhance the user experience.

As with all Kia EVs, the EV4 is designed with safety at the heart of its philosophy. This includes the latest ADAS functionality including ‘Drive Wise’ advanced driver-assistance system which detects hazardous situations through a combination of cameras and radars, and assists the driver in safe driving and manoeuvring. The vehicle body has been manufactured to withstand any type of collision, ensuring maximum occupant safety in both rows.

The Kia EV5

The Kia EV5 is also built on Kia’s all-electric E-GMP platform. It introduces a new era of electric mobility with a distinctive and stylish SUV design to offer a practical and versatile interior space for five people. Shaped by the brand’s unique design philosophy ‘Opposites United’, EV5 houses the latest safety and advanced technologies.

The EV5’s interior completely reimagines the vehicle’s interior space. Drawing inspiration from the larger EV9, it offers an extensive space that is closer in concept and execution to a home ‘lounge’ than a traditional car cabin.

The long-range model will feature an 81.4kWh battery and 160kW front motor. The driving range will be tailored to meet market demands. The EV5 battery has been engineered to function effectively throughout all four seasons, even in extreme hot and cold weather. An advanced heat pump system is available to manage the battery’s temperature, ensuring consistent performance regardless of external conditions.

Minimising fatigue and enhancing driving comfort, a regenerative braking system along with an i-Pedal system allows drivers to both slow down and accelerate using a single pedal.

The EV5’s spacious, light, well-ventilated cabin is equipped with the connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system and supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates. It incorporates a Panoramic Wide Display, which combines a 12.3-inch cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment system, along with a 5.3-inch climate control display.

Simple-to-navigate menus provide improved usability of EV-specific functions and enable drivers to monitor aspects such as range and EV charging at a glance.

Customers can keep their EV5 constantly updated and upgraded beyond the standard features, via the Kia Connect Store that offers a wide array of options.

The Kia EV5 is equipped with an array of the latest active safety technologies, the brand’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and seven airbags in total.

The model comes with Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2) to help drivers maintain distance, stay centred in the lane, change lanes, and adjust lateral positioning.

Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) enables the SUV to park itself without the need for driver intervention, whether in or out of the vehicle. It also features Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) to prevent collisions with oncoming vehicles when reversing.

UK specifications and pricing for both the EV4 and EV5 will be revealed in early Q3.

Leaders in electrification

Kia’s electric experience events have helped introduce many customers to its latest electric cars over the past few years. The Kia EV3, EV6, EV9 and Niro EV were each taken across the nation in their inaugural sales years, helping customers get hands-on experience with the cars at a very early stage and helping to answer general questions about going electric. Last year’s EV3 Electric Experience events welcomed more than 11 thousand reservations to attend, clearly indicating their value and the interest in Kia electric cars.

Kia strives to support customer and public knowledge about the transition to electric cars, having previously run ‘Discover EV with Kia’ events in early 2024, giving expert advice to people who had queries or concerns about going electric.

Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy is driving the brand’s transformation into a ‘Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider’, with plans to have launched 9 EV models in the UK by 2030.