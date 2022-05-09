The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, raised over £1,500 in aid of Seahouses RNLI during its Pre-Opening Dinner on Wednesday 4th May.

Guests from the local community were invited for complimentary dinner, in exchange for a generous cash donation to the charity.

The funds raised will go towards The RNLI’s search and rescue service, which has been saving lives at sea for nearly 200 years and is primarily powered by donations.

The newly-refurbished The Lord Crewe Restaurant will open to the general public next week and will now specialise in luxurious seafood dishes.

With a strong focus of high-quality ingredients and local produce, dishes include Lindisfarne Oysters, Lobster Thermidor and 28 Day Aged Ribeye.

The Lord Crewe’s rooms will reopen in June and will feature seven individually designed, boutique bedrooms, with each room offering something different for guests.

The Lord Crewe is just a short walk from Bamburgh Castle and beach and is sure to become one of Northumberland’s must-visit destinations.

General Manager Joann Mailer said: “We are thrilled to have raised over £1,500 for Seahouses RNLI, The Lord Crewe’s Local Charity of the Year, with more donations set to come in over the coming days.

“Seahouses RNLI goes above and beyond to save lives at sea and we look forward to working with them on a regular basis.

“Our Pre-Opening Dinner was a huge success. Our guests and staff had a fantastic evening and our new dishes went down a storm.

“We can’t wait to reopen The Lord Crewe’s doors next week.”

For more information, please visit https://www.lord-crewe.co.uk/ or call 01668 214 243.