The Magnificence of Beas Kund Trek: Behold Snow-Capped Peaks and Pristine Meadows

Overview

The Beas Kund trip is a cherished and recognised trek in Manali’s picturesque surroundings. This amazing journey not only captivates with its breathtaking natural beauty, but it also has important religious and peaceful importance.

A Journey to the Sacred Origin of River Beas amidst Majestic Mountain Vistas

The allure of Beas Kund as a renowned trek near Manali is undeniable. It leads adventurers straight to the very origin of the river that gracefully meanders through the town.

Captivating Ambiance: A Picturesque Tapestry of Nature

However, what truly captivates trekkers is the extraordinary ambiance. Envision this: Sprawling emerald grasslands thrive beneath the summits of the three grandest mountains encircling Manali. And concealed amidst these verdant meadows lies an emerald lake, the sacred Beas Kund, from which the river emerges.

Nature’s Masterpiece: Serenity Amidst Majestic Peaks

The mesmerizing sight of this tranquil water body cradled amid the rugged peaks of the Pir Panjal range magnifies the splendor of this locale.

A Connection to the Origins: Mystique of Beas Kund

Standing here, one feels an indescribable connection to the origins of the turbulent river that cascades below in the valley. This emerald “kund” branches into rivulets, forming cascading waterfalls until it merges with the turbulent currents of the Beas River.

Legends and Legacy: Beas Kund’s Mythical Association

Legend has it that Rishi Vyas, the sage who scripted the Mahabharata, would ritually bathe in this very lake. The name “Beas Kund” is said to have been derived from Vyas, the venerable sage, and “Kund,” which means a lake.

Nature’s Symphony: Awe-Inspiring Harmony of Elements

The amalgamation of towering snow-capped peaks, the verdure of the grasslands, and the serene lake enthralls every individual drawn to this trek.

Prepare for the Ascent: Embracing the Challenge

While Beas Kund welcomes beginners, adequate preparation is strongly advised. Ascending from an altitude of around 8,000 ft at the trek’s commencement to over 12,000 ft is no mean feat. Embark on this unforgettable journey to uncover the enigmatic source of the mighty River Beas, surrounded by majestic mountain vistas.

Discovering the Beas Kund Trek: Trek Details and Essential Facts

Beas Kund Trek Overview

Trek Name : Beas Kund Trek

Difficulty : Moderate

Trail Type: Well-Trodden throughout

Duration: 3-4 days

Basecamp: Manali

Maximum Altitude: 12,500 feet

Temperature Range: Between 13°C (55°F) in July to -7°C (19°F) in winters

Trekking Distance: 47 kilometers

The Beas Kund Trek commences from the charming town of Manali, serving as the basecamp for this adventure. As you embark on this trek, you will gradually ascend to an impressive maximum altitude of 12,500 feet, providing breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and landscapes.

ROUTES

Day 1: Manali to Solang Valley

The Beas Kund Trek begins with a beautiful journey from Manali to the enchanting Solang Valley. You’ll be treated to breathtaking vistas of the neighbouring valleys and gorgeous mountains as you travel. When you arrive at Solang Valley, take advantage of the opportunity to acclimatise to the high altitude and relax in the calm surroundings.

Day 2: Trek from Solang Valley to Bakarthach

Set out on an adventurous hike from Solang Valley to the lovely Bakarthach campground. The walk takes you through lush forests, where you may see wildlife and be enchanted by the beautiful vegetation. The panoramic panoramas of snow-capped peaks become progressively awe-inspiring with each step, leaving you in awe of nature’s magnificence.

Day 3: Bakarthach to Beas Kund and Return

On the third day, you will arrive at the spectacular Beas Kund, which is the centrepiece of the Beas Kund Trek. Travel across rocky terrains and moraines, accompanied by breathtaking vistas of glaciers and towering peaks. As you approach Beas Kund, admire the gorgeous glacial lake tucked among the towering mountains, providing a postcard-worthy landscape. Take a minute to enjoy the peace and make memories that will last a lifetime. Begin your trek back to Bakarthach after enjoying the grandeur of Beas Kund.

Day 4: Descending from Bakarthach to Solang Valley

On the fourth day, say goodbye to the lovely Bakarthach campground and begin your descend back to Solang Valley. As you retrace your steps, remember the experiences you made along the way and take in the last sights of the spectacular Himalayan panoramas. Arrive in Solang Valley and revel in the sense of accomplishment and fulfilment that comes from completing this incredible experience.

Accommodation and Camping

Camping is an essential aspect of the Beas Kund Trek, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience of spending evenings in nature’s peace. The walk includes various campsites, including Bakarthach and Dhundi, where you can pitch a tent and gaze at the stars. It is best to bring your own camping equipment or hire it from authorised sources.

Tips and Tricks for the Trek:

Acclimatize: Allow time to adjust to higher altitudes before trekking. Avoid Intoxicants: Don’t consume alcohol or substances that may impair judgment. Stay Safe at Night: Avoid nighttime mountain excursions. Preserve the Environment: Keep the area clean, avoid littering, and follow eco-friendly practices.

The Beas Kund Trek is a journey that combines natural beauty, excitement, and a strong connection with the Himalayas. Every step of the hike, from the tranquil Solang Valley to the majestic Beas Kund, reveals gorgeous vistas and wonderful memories. Immerse yourself in the calm of a glacier lake, marvel at the grandeur of snow-capped peaks, and let the Himalayas to restore your soul.

