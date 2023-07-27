Where to Take the Kids this Summer Holiday in Gateshead in the North East of England

Are you planning a family holiday in Gateshead in the North East of England? With its stunning countryside, rich history, and array of fun activities, Gateshead offers an abundance of options to keep the kids entertained this summer. Whether you’re a local looking for new adventures or a visitor exploring the area, here are some exciting destinations in Gateshead to enjoy quality family time with your kids.

First up is Gibside, a National Trust property and a true gem for families. Located in the Derwent Valley, Gibside offers beautiful landscapes, woodlands, and stunning gardens that are perfect for a family picnic or leisurely walks. Kids will especially love the Nature Playscape, an outdoor adventure play area complete with balance beams, climbing structures, and a zip wire. The property also hosts various events and workshops throughout the year, so be sure to check their schedule and plan your visit accordingly.

Another fantastic destination in Gateshead is the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art. Situated on the banks of the River Tyne, this contemporary art space offers a range of exhibitions and activities suitable for all ages. The Baltic has a dedicated area for children called the Baltic Square, where families can engage in interactive art projects and creative workshops. Kids can explore their creativity through painting, sculpture, and other forms of artistic expression under the guidance of experienced professionals. Additionally, the center boasts a stunning viewing platform on the top floor, providing panoramic views of the surrounding area, including the iconic Gateshead Millennium Bridge.

For a bit of educational fun, a visit to the Discovery Museum is a must. Located in Newcastle, just a stone’s throw away from Gateshead, this interactive museum has a vast range of exhibitions and activities that make learning fun for kids and adults alike. From science and technology to local history and heritage, the museum offers a diverse range of displays and events. The highlight of the museum is the Turbinia, the first-ever steam turbine-powered ship, which visitors can explore in detail. With interactive exhibits, including a planetarium and a science maze, the Discovery Museum ensures an exciting and educational day out for the whole family.

Tynemouth, a coastal town near Gateshead, is another fantastic option for a family day trip. With its sandy beaches and Victorian charm, Tynemouth offers a variety of activities to keep kids entertained. You can spend a day on the beach building sandcastles, playing beach games, and enjoying a traditional seaside ice cream. Explore Tynemouth Priory and Castle, a historic coastal landmark with panoramic views of the North Sea. The Priory is also home to several cafes and tea rooms, making it an ideal spot for a family lunch. Additionally, don’t miss the opportunity to visit Tynemouth Aquarium, which is home to fascinating marine life from around the world, including sharks, seahorses, and penguins. It’s a great educational outing that combines entertainment with learning about aquatic ecosystems.

In conclusion, Gateshead in the North East of England offers a wide range of family-friendly destinations and activities to enjoy during the summer holidays. From outdoor adventures at Gibside to interactive art experiences at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, there’s something for everyone. The Discovery Museum and Tynemouth provide further educational and enjoyable exploration opportunities for families. So, pack your bags, gather the kids, and get ready to create unforgettable memories in Gateshead this summer.

