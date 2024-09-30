New Kia EV6: UK pricing and specification announced

New Kia EV6 retains three-grade line-up in the UK

84.0kWh long-range battery pack equipped as standard, capable of going further and charging further than previous

EV6 ‘Air’ from £45,575 (up to 361 miles* range)

EV6 ‘GT-Line’ from £48,575 (up to 361 miles* range)

EV6 ‘GT-Line S’ from £53,675 (up to 347 miles* range)

Single motor, rear-wheel drive (RWD) and dual motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrains available, dependent on grade

Order books open 2 September, UK deliveries start in Q3 2024

Kia UK has announced pricing and specifications for the new Kia EV6, with orders opening from today (2 September 2024) for the brand’s refreshed pioneering electric crossover.

Like the EV3 and EV9, the new EV6 is offered with three grades for buyers in the UK: ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’, each generously equipped as standard.

The new EV6 features a larger battery pack over its predecessor, now with a capacity of 84.0kWh. In its entry level ‘Air’ trim, the battery pack powers a single motor, producing 225bhp and 350Nm torque via the rear wheels. The EV6 ‘Air’ is capable of an impressive range of up to 361 miles* on a single charge.

EV6 ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models can be ordered with the same rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup as the ‘Air’, or with a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) set up. The EV6 ‘GT-Line’ RWD is capable of up to 361* miles on a single charge, while the ‘GT-Line S’ RWD can travel up to 347 miles* on a single charge.

With the AWD drivetrain in ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ form, the EV6’s total power output climbs to an impressive 320bhp and torque increases to 605Nm. Even with the significant increase in power, torque and acceleration over the RWD variants, the AWD EV6 ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants can travel up to 339 and 324 miles on a single charge, respectively. Additionally, ‘GT-Line S’ models are also available with an optional heat pump, enhancing efficiency in the coldest conditions.

The new EV6 also features an improved battery charging curve over its predecessor, with cutting-edge 800V technology and a peak charging performance of 258kW (+8% compared to previous EV6 – 239kW). The new 84.0kWh battery can be recharged from 10-80% in 18 minutes and customers can gain up to 343km in just 15 minutes**.

UK customer deliveries will start in Q3 2024, with customers able to choose from ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants from launch. Fleet customers will benefit from the 2% BIK (benefit-in-kind) rate for EVs in 2024/25, rising to 3% for the 2025/26 tax years.

The new EV6 GT will follow in early 2025.

Standard equipment across the EV6 line-up

Every EV6 offers a generous repertoire of standard equipment. This includes:

Automatic headlight control

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with LED indicators

LED daytime running lights, rear lights and rear fog lights

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirror (driver/front passenger)

Frunk with LED lights

LED front cabin and rear lights

LED luggage compartment lights

Customisable ambient lighting

Rain-sensing front wipers

Electric one-touch front windows

Heated rear window

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Automatic air conditioning and defog system

Electric driver’s seat lumbar support

Height adjustable front seatbelts

All-round 3-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests

Seatbelt reminder warning

60:40 split remote folding rear seats

Ski hatch

Centre console with storage box

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Luggage board, net hooks and load cover

12V front and luggage compartment power sockets

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability

1x USB-C port for media device connection

2x USB-C front charging ports

2x USB-C rear passenger charging ports

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™; and Bluetooth® connection***

Two-screen dashboard layout 12.3-inch curved driver display screen 12.3-inch curved touchscreen navigation

Free 7-year Kia Connect services***

eCall safety system

Over-The-Air (OTA) functionality

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Parking sensors and reversing camera system

Hill-Start Assist Control and Dynamic Brake Control

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Smart Cruise Control with stop/go functionality

Lane Keep Assist 1.0 and Lane Follow Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Stability Management and Electronic Stability Control

Electronic Parking Brake with autohold function

Regenerative braking paddle shifters with iPedal functionality

Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport, MyDrive)

Terrain mode (Snow)

Anti-Lock Braking System with Emergency Stop Signalling

Driver Attention Warning and Rear Occupant Alert

Front, rear, side and curtain airbags with passenger airbag cutoff switch

Customisable automatic door locking and unlocking

ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings (rear)

Thatcham Category 1 security alarm and immobiliser with interior protection

Smart key with motion sensor

Locking wheel nuts

Visible VIN

Kia EV6 ‘Air’ from £45,575

The starting point for the EV6 line-up is the ‘Air’ grade, a now familiar entry grade also seen on the EV3 and EV9. The EV6 ‘Air’ is available exclusively in RWD formation, priced from £45,575 on-the-road.

Along with the standard equipment listed above, the ‘Air’ variant features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Body-coloured flush door handles

LED headlights

Chrome finish door garnish with black wheel arches

Black cloth and artificial leather seat upholstery

2-spoke artificial leather steering wheel

6-speaker audio system

Front and rear parking sensors

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning

Highway Driving Assist 1.0

As with all Kia models, the generous list of standard equipment means the only option for customers to choose is the paint. The EV6 ‘Air’ features a Runway Red colourway as standard, with three optional premium colours to choose from: Midnight Black, Interstellar Grey, and a new Glacier White. These are available for an additional £675, including VAT.

Kia EV6 ‘GT-Line’ from £48,575

The Kia EV6 ‘GT-Line’ introduces a more aggressive, sporty design and appearance, and with it the option of the more powerful AWD drivetrain. The EV6 ‘GT-Line’ RWD is priced from £48,575, while the AWD variant is priced from £52,075 on-the-road.

Sitting above the ‘Air’ variant, EV6 ‘GT-Line’ benefits from the following additions:

‘GT-Line’ exterior styling

Privacy glass (rear windows and tailgate) and solar glass windscreen

Dual LED headlights with adaptive driving beam

High gloss black door garnish with body-coloured wheel arches

‘GT-Line’ interior styling

Black artificial leather seats with white artificial leather bolsters

Electric driver’s seat adjustment with memory function

Electric front passenger seat adjustment with electric lumbar support

Front relaxation seats

3-spoke ‘GT-Line’ artificial leather steering wheel

Alloy pedals

Wireless mobile phone charger

Safe Exit Warning

Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Similar to the ‘Air’ variant, the EV6 ‘GT-Line’ is finished in Runway Red as standard. For £675 extra, ‘GT-Line’ models are available in three optional premium colours: Midnight Black, White Pearl and Wolf Grey, another all-new paint finish.

Kia EV6 ‘GT-Line S’ from £53,675

The ‘GT-Line S’ crowns the regular EV6 line-up, again available in rear- or all-wheel drive. The RWD ‘GT-Line S’ is available from £53,675, and the AWD variant from £57,175.

Befitting of its position as the EV6 ‘halo’ variant, ‘GT-Line S’ models benefit from the following additions over the rest of the range:

20-inch alloy wheels

Body-coloured automatic flush door handles

Sunroof with tilting/sliding function

Black artificial suede seats with white artificial leather bolsters

Heated outer-rear seats

Ventilated front seats

Electric steering wheel adjustment

Electric one-touch front and rear windows

Smart power tailgate

Vehicle-to-load capability with adapter

3-pin power socket (below rear seats)

Meridian Premium Sound system with 14 speakers and active sound design

Customisable Head-Up Display (HUD)

Digital key and fingerprint recognition

Front, rear and side parking sensors

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning/ crossing

Highway Driving Assist 2.0 with Hands-On Detection

Blind-spot view monitors and 360-degree surround view monitor

Optional heat pump

The ‘GT-Line S’ EV6 variants are offered with the same choice of standard and premium exterior paint finishes as the ‘GT-Line’. ‘GT-Line S’ variants are also available with a heat pump for an additional £950, including VAT.

The Kia EV6 was unveiled to the world at the start of 2021 heralding in a new age and furthering Kia’s new brand identity. The model was met with widespread acclaim, being named 2022 Car of the Year at the prestigious Car of the Year Awards, and winning a vast number of accolades from highly respected awards bodies and publications throughout the UK and worldwide.

The new Kia EV6 is the latest battery electric vehicle to arrive as part of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy, which will see the brand launch 15 EVs by 2027, nine of which are destined for the UK – a plan which was introduced by the previous EV6 when it was launched in 2021. Order books for the model are open from today with customer deliveries in the UK due to commence in Q3 2024.

The new Kia EV6 on a page

Dimensions ‘Air’ ‘GT-Line’/’GT-Line S’ Length 4,695mm 4,695mm Width 1,880mm 1,890mm Height 1,550mm 1,550mm Wheelbase 2,900mm 2,900mm Front overhangs 845mm 840mm Rear overhangs 950mm 955mm Powertrain and battery Kia EV6 ‘Air’ RWD Battery capacity 84.0kWh Max power 225bhp Max torque 350Nm 0-62mph 7.7 seconds Top speed 115mph Range (WLTP Combined) 361 miles Kia EV6 ‘GT-Line’ RWD AWD Battery capacity 84.0kWh 84.0kWh Max power 225bhp 320bhp Max torque 350Nm 605Nm 0-62mph 7.7 seconds 5.3 seconds Top speed 115mph 116mph Range (WLTP Combined) 361 miles 339 miles Kia EV6 ‘GT-Line S’ RWD AWD Battery capacity 84.0kWh 84.0kWh Max power 225bhp 320bhp Max torque 350Nm 605Nm 0-62mph 7.7 seconds 5.3 seconds Top speed 115mph 116mph Range (WLTP Combined) 347 miles 324 miles Charging AC Charge Time (10-100%) (230v / 12A) 34 hrs 40 mins AC Charge Time (10-100%) (11kW 3-Phase Charger) 7 hrs 35 mins DC Charge Time (10-80%) 50kW 1hr 16 mins DC Charge Time (10-80%) 350kW 18 mins Pricing RWD AWD Kia EV6 ‘Air’ £45,575 – Kia EV6 ‘GT-Line’ £48,575 £52,075 Kia EV6 ‘GT-Line S’ £53,675 £57,175