Latest generation models updated with sportier styling and more equipment

Sharp new exterior design shared

Choice of xLine and M Sport trim lines for X3 customers, M Sport standard specification for X4 and performance focused M40i and M40d variants for both models

BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and 8-speed Steptronic transmissions as standard

All combustion engines married to 48-volt mild hybrid technology

New navigation system and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3-inch display fitted as standard

BMW X3 priced from £43,370 OTR *** and BMW X4 priced from £49,010 OTR ***

and BMW X4 priced from £49,010 OTR Available to order now and first UK customer deliveries from September 2021

BMW has enhanced its BMW X3 and BMW X4 models with a comprehensive refresh that includes sportier styling together with modern interiors, new equipment and updated infotainment.

The strongest visual aspect of the enhancements is the redesigned front and rear section which, in the latest third-generation of the BMW X3, accentuates the robust Sports Activity Vehicle appearance. Its Sports Activity Coupé counterpart, the second-generation BMW X4, adopts the new front design and adds its own accentuation with the BMW mesh kidney grille and dynamic rear-end styling.

The new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4 feature modern hybrid technology. In addition to the BMW X3 xDrive30e with plug-in hybrid drive, all four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines in both model series now use 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

All versions feature BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and 8-speed Steptronic transmissions that are specifically tuned to match each engine’s characteristics, contributing to lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

Both model ranges are topped with M40i and M40d variants, which are even more dynamic when specified in Pro Edition trim. X3 customers can choose between xLine or M Sport trim on other versions, while BMW X4 customers benefit from M Sport trim as standard.

Both the X3 and X4 include enhanced equipment such as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3-inch Control Display and automatic air conditioning with three-zone control. X3 xLine models also include sports seats with upholstery featuring a new generation of Sensatec in the new Ray grain.

The UK market launch of the new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4 will get underway in September 2021, following the start of production at BMW Plant Spartanburg (USA) in August 2021.

New BMW kidney grille and flatter headlights

The BMW kidney grille is larger than before and now comprises a single-piece frame. A black bar, in which the iCam is positioned if fitted, provides visual separation of the grille. The frame is finished in pearlescent chrome and the grille bars in satin-finished aluminium. The front headlights, which are now about 10mm flatter, feature full LED technology as standard. As an option, darkened inserts in M Shadow Line lights can replace the light components in the headlights. Adaptive LED headlights are standard and BMW Laser Light with a range of up to 650 metres are available as an optional upgrade.

New front apron and vertical air intakes

Below the headlights, vertical air intakes frame the front bumper. In the new front apron, amply-sized surfaces in body colour and the robust underbody protection reinforce the presence and high-quality feel of the new BMW X3. The window graphics and roof rails are in satin-finished aluminium as standard.

Newly designed rear apron and tailpipe trims

The rear section of the new BMW X3 is sharper and bolder. A black border encircles full LED rear lights, while the narrower light graphic now includes a three-dimensional contour and integrated horizontal turn signals. There’s also new underbody protection and larger flush-fitting tailpipe trims.

M Sport trim with specific exterior details

The M Sport trim gives the BMW X3 a sportier look. The trim-specific front apron features larger air inlets and inserts finished in high-gloss black, as well as more pronounced air curtains. High Gloss Shadow Line exterior trim also extends to the window graphics and roof rails, the frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille. The sportier rear bumper includes a more striking diffuser finished in Dark Shadow along with two additional side air-curtain-panels in high-gloss black. The standard trim includes the new 19-inch light alloy wheel Y-Spoke in Midnight Grey Bicolor, while 20-inch and 21-inch wheels are additionally available as an option, as are the M Sport brakes with blue or red brake callipers.

The M Sport also adds such features as the M Sport multi-function leather steering wheel, M Sport suspension, remote control including integrated key, Performance Control, Aluminium Rhombicle interior trim and Variable Sport Steering.

Further M insignia in the M Performance cars

The BMW X3 M40i and BMW X3 M40d offer added visual differentiation. Both vehicles feature a specific BMW M kidney grille which, in addition to a chrome frame, bears the M double grille bars in high-gloss black and an M logo. Aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black and specially designed tailpipe trims in black chrome ensure a distinctive look. The BMW X3 M40i and BMW X3 M40d are fitted as standard with 21-inch M Double-spoke bicolour alloy wheels.

The Pro Edition takes the M experience to an even higher level. It builds on the extensive standard specification with the likes of BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey paint, carbon fibre interior trim, M Sport front seats, M Sport brakes with red calipers and M carbon exterior mirror caps.

Eight paint finishes to choose from

Following the redesign of the BMW X3, BMW offers a total of eight paint finishes in the regular range, including the one non-metallic finish in Alpine White. Customers can enhance their paintwork further by choosing a special BMW Individual paint finish in Tanzanite Blue, which is available for xDrive30e, M40i and M40d models.

BMW mesh kidney grille as an exclusive distinguishing feature

As with the BMW X3, BMW has also significantly revised the front and rear sections of the BMW X4. The coupé completely adopts the new front end of the BMW X3 with headlights that are around 10mm flatter, along with the redesigned front apron and the enlarged, and more striking, BMW kidney grille. The BMW X4 features the mesh kidney grille, familiar from other sporty BMW models. The mesh-inserts are in satin-finished aluminium, while the frame is finished in pearlescent chrome as before. The adaptive LED headlights also come as standard.

Coupé silhouette and redesigned rear

The typical BMW proportions with long bonnet, flat windscreen and long wheelbase give the BMW X4 an elongated, sporty appearance. It is 55mm lower than the BMW X3, longer by 43mm and 27mm wider. Featuring full LED rear lights with a three-dimensional design, emphasising the vehicle width, the rear section now has an even more clear-cut shape.

The new rear apron looks neater, with an increased proportion of painted surface and reflectors now placed vertically and lower in the bumper. The wide free-form tailpipe trims echo the horizontal lines of the upper section.

M Sport trim with striking rear apron

With the M Sport trim, the BMW X4 has the BMW mesh kidney grille in chrome with Black High Gloss vertical slats. The distinctive appearance is further enhanced with High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim and M aerodynamic bodystyling, while inside there is an Anthracite headlining, Aluminium Rhombicle interior trim and M Sport multi-function leather steering wheel. M Sport also includes remote control with integrated key and the new 19-inch Y-Spoke alloy wheels in Midnight Grey Bicolor as standard.

BMW M insignia for the BMW X4 M40i and BMW X4 M40d

The BMW X4 M40i and the BMW X4 M40d are based on the corresponding X3 models in terms of look and standard equipment, and like them bear the typical BMW M insignia. These include the specific BMW M kidney grille with chrome frame, double kidney bars in high-gloss black and M logo as well as the aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black. The BMW X4 M40i and BMW X4 M40d also feature the tailpipe trims in black chrome. 21-inch M Double-spoke bicolour alloy wheels are fitted as standard on both models, like on their BMW X3 counterparts.

The Pro Edition adds BMW individual Frozen Deep Grey paint, carbon fibre interior trim, M Sport front seats, M Sport brakes with red calipers, and M carbon exterior mirror caps.

Exclusive Piedmont Red metallic paint finish for the BMW X4

The range of standard paint finishes available for the new BMW X4 includes an additional colour over and above the eight paint finishes offered for the BMW X3. The new metallic finish Piedmont Red is available exclusively for the Sports Activity Coupé.

High levels of standard equipment and new Sensatec upholstery on X3 xLine models The new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4 now welcome passengers into a significantly revised interior. The centre console in the two X models is drawn from the current BMW 4 Series. The free-standing, central Control Display with touch function now offers a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches as standard.

The significantly improved range of standard equipment now also includes enhanced sports seats, with upholstery featuring a new generation of Sensatec in the new Ray grain and perforated main surfaces for X3 xLine models. X3 M Sport models and all X4 models feature Vernasca leather upholstery as standard. Automatic air conditioning with three-zone control is standard across the range, allowing separate temperature settings for the driver and front passenger as well as separate climate control at the rear.

In order to increase seating comfort at the rear, the inclination of the rear-seat backrest, which has a 40:20:40 split as standard, can be individually adjusted in several stages via the cargo function. For increased functionality, the optional storage package includes an adaptive fastening system. The standard load volume of 550 litres can be increased to up to 1,600 litres in the BMW X3 and from 525 litres to a maximum of 1,430 litres in the BMW X4.

48-volt mild hybrid technology with 48-volt starter generator

The mild hybrid technology used in all available combustion engines draws on a powerful 48-volt starter generator and an additional battery, so it has significantly expanded possibilities when it comes to brake energy recuperation.

The energy obtained by means of recuperation and stored in the 48-volt battery is also used to supply the 12-volt electrical system and the electrically-operated vehicle functions connected to it. It can also be used to generate additional drive power. What’s more, the 48-volt starter generator can also create an electric boost of 11hp during hard acceleration, which is particularly helpful for overtaking.

Three powerful and highly efficient diesel engines

The three diesel engines on offer all ensure highly efficient mobility. The engine in the BMW X3 xDrive20d and the BMW X4 xDrive20d delivers an output of 190hp with a maximum torque of 400Nm between 1,750 and 2,500rpm. The two models accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 7.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 132mph.

The BMW X3 xDrive30d and the BMW X4 xDrive30d are powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder. The diesel unit delivers a maximum output of 286hp at 4,000rpm and an impressive maximum torque of 650Nm between 1,500 and 2,500rpm. Both body variants sprint from 0-62mph in only 5.7 seconds, with a top speed of 152mph.

The BMW X3 M40d and the BMW X4 M40d are even more powerful. Their BMW M Performance diesel engine generates a maximum output of 340hp and delivers a maximum torque of 700Nm from just 1,750rpm. As a result, acceleration from standstill to 62mph takes just 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155mph.

All diesel units feature BMW TwinPower turbocharging with variable turbine geometry and common-rail direct injection at maximum injection pressures of 2,500 to 2,700 bar. For emission control, BMW BluePerformance technology is on board with particulate filter, oxidation and NOx storage catalytic converter along with an SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection.

Powerful petrol engines with four and six cylinders

The petrol engine range includes a four-cylinder engine and a powerful in-line six-cylinder. Their innovative BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology includes TwinScroll turbocharging, direct high-precision injection, the variable camshaft control system double VANOS and the fully variable valve control system Valvetronic, while emission control is supported by a petrol engine particulate filter. Additional efficiency and a power boost of 11hp when needed is provided by 48-volt-mild-hybrid-technology.

The BMW X3 xDrive20i is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 184hp and maximum torque of 300Nm between 1,350 and 4,000rpm. The sprint from 0 to 62mph takes 8.4 seconds, while the top speed is 133mph.

The M Performance in-line six-cylinder engine in the BMW X3 M40i and the BMW X4 M40i generates 360hp and delivers a maximum torque of 500Nm, which is available between 1,900 and 5,000rpm. It goes from 0-62mph in just 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 155mph.

Plug-in hybrid with an electric range of more than 30 miles

The BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid model features a four-cylinder petrol engine combined with an electric motor whose power is transmitted to all four wheels. Their joint system output of 252hp can be increased by up to 40hp by temporary use of the electric motor’s peak output. The BMW X3 xDrive30e takes just 6.1 seconds to accelerate from 0-62mph. It has a lithium-ion high-voltage battery that enables a range of up to 31 miles (WLTP).

Model Max Power (hp) Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph) Top Speed (mph) Fuel economy (mpg)* CO2 emissions (g/km)* OTR Starting Price*** X3 xDrive20i 184 300 8.4 133 33.63 – 37.66 197-175 £43,370 X3 xDrive30e 252 420 6.1 130 108.65 – 141.24 58-43 £50,600 X3 M40i 360 500 4.9 155** 29.73 – 32.1 221-204 £59,010 X3 xDrive20d 190 400 7.9 132 43.46 – 48.7 174-153 £44,310 X3 xDrive30d 286 650 5.7 152 40.35 – 45.56 183-160 £51,510 X3 M40d 340 700 4.9 155** 38.7 – 42.8 190-171 £58,560

Model Max Power (hp) Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration

(0-62mph) Top Speed (mph) Fuel economy (mpg)* CO2 emissions (g/km)* OTR Price*** X4 xDrive20d 190 400 7.9 132 43.46 – 49.56 174-153 £49,010 X4 xDrive30d 286 650 5.7 152 40.35 – 46.31 181-159 £54,410 X4 M40d 340 700 4.9 155** 38.7 – 42.8 188-168 £61,120 X4 M40i 360 500 4.9 155** 29.73 – 32.47 221-202 £61,910

*