Dynamic, confident, sporty and at the same time practical: the new Caddy and Caddy Cargo

Innovative and yet 100% Caddy: urban delivery van and family MPV forge ahead in new dimensions

More driver assistance systems and a completely new level of digitalisation for the customers

Hannover, 27 January 2020 – The new generation is going to be very different and yet it fulfils all familiar demands: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ fifth generation Caddy will be a completely new car. No screw has been left untouched. The new Caddy will nevertheless again become the benchmark vehicle in the A segment of commercial urban delivery vans and privately used family MPVs. For as a marvellously spacious vehicle with two wheelbases, it continues to fulfil all traditional desires for far-reaching transport options and high levels of freedom in the everyday routines of the manual trades, service providers and families.

The new Caddy’s concept designs are becoming more concrete: it is clear that a lot is going to change on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ small van/MPV model next year. The Cargo version of the Caddy underlines the new confidence in the otherwise so functional, practical category. The draft design shows clearly: the roof line slopes down slightly towards the back, the short wheelbase is becoming longer and the wheels, as requested, bigger. The LED light graphics too are becoming very innovative: the front lights visually extend the grille and lead directly on to the vehicle body’s sporty, elegant side lines. The draft design of the new Caddy also already clearly indicates more vertically arranged, slim lights at the back. Everything different, but still with a large cargo capacity and great flexibility. The features that always made the Caddy attractive to its customers are retained. In short: 100 per cent new, 100 per cent Caddy.

An example of more sportiness in the segment is made clear on the passenger car variant, too: as a short wheelbase the vehicle does not only look more serene, it is in reality broader and longer. The new Caddy will thus be considered by many customers, including those keen on sport and active leisure pursuits, as an interesting, practical option. One eye-catching feature is without doubt the huge panoramic glass roof, the largest in the segment. The new Caddy shows its sporty slim design – with a serene, coherent appearance. All signs that the new model too is launching with the aim of being the benchmark in its class.

At the same time more driver assistance systems than ever before find their way here into the urban delivery vehicle / family MPV class. The new Caddy is ‘always connected’. That means it becomes its own internet device with real-time information on wheels.

Urban delivery van and family MPV versions of the new Caddy will both be presented to the world’s public for the first time at the end of February. Further details to follow.

‘We transport success’. As a stand-alone brand within the Volkswagen Group, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) is responsible for the development, construction and sales of light commercial vehicles. They include the Transporter, Caddy and Amarok ranges, which are produced in Hannover (D), Poznań (PL), Września (PL) and Pacheco (ARG). Our vehicles transport construction workers, families and adventurers, bread rolls, parcels and surfboards. Every day they help countless people all over the world to do a good job, they operate as mobile workshops and they bring paramedics and the police to wherever they are needed. Within the Volkswagen Group, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is also the lead brand for Autonomous Driving, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Transport as a Service (TaaS), and in future will therefore be developing and producing corresponding Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), such as robo-taxis and robo-vans. In this way we are transporting an entire society, with all its requirements for clean, intelligent and sustainable mobility. Working at the company’s sites around the globe are more than 24,000 employees, including around 15,000 at the Hannover site.