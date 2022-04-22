Technology is an amazing thing. No one can say that it isn’t increasing at such an extraordinary rate that it’s almost scary. Technology is evolving daily. It’s proven more effective and useful in a ton of fields. Take smartphones and cellphone and Internet towers, for instance. These are the perfect examples. It seems like just yesterday 4G was being theorized. Now, 5G towers are being installed everywhere. That’s just to give you an example of how fast technology is advancing.

With all that established, it is truly amazing to see such technological advances applied to real life-changing scenarios. Look how far the world of diagnostics how come. Doctors can now monitor, track, and predict heart attacks in specific individuals by equipping them with a simple wearable device. It is in these fields where technological today’s advances shine through the most.

Remote Patient Monitoring

Going back to the remote patient monitoring scenario. This one must be mentioned again, and it must be mentioned first because it’s had one of the greatest impacts on the medical industry. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) now allows physicians to monitor patients without even being in the same room, the same area, or heck, the same country.

Several benefits come right to the front of the line when this technology is mentioned. Of course, the first is a more accurate diagnosis. Another biggie is faster response time. However, what’s most impressive about this technology is that it ultimately stands to reduce overall medical expenses. In a world plagued by lethally and globally outbreak viruses, response, accuracy, and lowering medical expenses are simply three things that cannot be overlooked.

Mind-Controlled Robotic Limbs

If you are like most people, you can probably remember when the Terminator series seemed like it couldn’t be further from reality or truth. That thought is quickly being debunked. The prosthesis field has always suffered from major medical complications and with increasingly easy access to incendiary devices and bombs, it’s a problem plaguing the world even more today.

With soldiers on the battlefronts suffering from blowoff arms and limbs, the field of mind-controlled robotic limbs could be earth-shattering. Some of the research has already proven to be so. While artificial prosthetics have slowly and greatly improved over the years, they could now be at a mind-blowing point.

Researchers at John Hopkins University in the United States are currently experimenting with what is known as reassignment technologies. Such advances allow the brain to send and receive a signal from once dead limbs and nerves. Simply put, your brain could be reprogrammed to send signals to robotic limbs, which would, in turn, be programmed to interpret and read those signals.

With the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funding the study and research, it is possible the technology could revolutionize the prosthetics field.

Electronic Aspirin

Medical technology has come leaps and bounds from what it once was. Despite how far it has grown, there is still that nagging problem of adverse medical effects. Medications become addictive and even less effective after repeated use. And this is not to even mention all the potential liver damage that some medications cause. Chemotherapy could not be the more perfect example. It destroys cancer but the lethal after-effects of the treatment are undeniable.

With that in mind, electronic Aspirin could be the first step to changing all this. It has been documented that when people suffer from chronic headaches or facial pains there is a connection between the sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG) and the pain. It is the job of the Aspirin to block this connection thus forcing the headache to go away.

However, being like most people, you likely know this isn’t always successful. How many times have you taken Aspirin or Tylenol and still suffered hours from head pains? Well, Autonomic Technologies Incorporated based out of Redwood City, CA has set out to change this. They are currently in the process of developing a patient-operated tool and implant that will allow people to block these SPG signals that are commonly related to headaches and such.

When you feel a migraine coming on, simply grab a remote controller, trigger the implant, blocking the nerve connection, and ultimately eliminate the headache. With the successful ability to block out pain-inducing neurotransmitters without causing additional medical concerns, the possibilities could be near endless.