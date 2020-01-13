The Nike Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick is inspired by the voice of the athlete and his True to 7 storytelling. The luxe black leather upper is accented by a reflective Swoosh and other high-touch accents in white and black. The shoe also incorporates a series of graphics including a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab, his personal logo on the tongue, a patterned sock liner and a number seven hang tag.

The Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick releases December 23 in North America at Nike stores, select retailers and SNKRS. It comes in adult, toddler and little kids sizes. Global launches will follow.