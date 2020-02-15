The Nike React Vision D/MS/X incorporates more of its namesake React cushioning than its predecessor, the Nike React Element 87, and builds off the 2018 release’s futuristic and technical aesthetic.

Once again, Nike Sportswear continues to experiment with Nike React in search of surreal cushioning solutions for all-day wear. Employing the algorithm from the Element series, Nike React Vision’s exaggerated tooling with protruding lugs provides a soft bounce with each step.

The Nike React Vision interprets uppers from classic running silhouettes, Air Span II and Internationalist, and remixes their designs for an exaggerated aesthetic. An overstuffed tongue and lightweight-mesh upper bring top-of-foot comfort.

The Nike React Vision D/MS/X releases February 6 on SNKRS, SNEAKRS and at select retailers.