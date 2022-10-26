North East England is ready for the offshore wind boom that is vital as part of the global move towards net zero – says Invest North East England, Director, Guy Currey.

Guy states: “Beyond our region, there is growing awareness and admiration for what we have here. The North East is the centre of the UK’s green energy revolution.”

He adds: “As we look to the future of offshore wind, it’s important to reflect on our strengths, which are of course bolstered by our fantastic location.

“We’re adjacent to the North Sea. We have Dogger Bank Wind Farm – nothing less than the largest wind farm in the world – on our doorstep. Sites off the coast of Yorkshire and Scotland are also close at hand.”

In the opinion piece published by online business portal Bdaily News, Guy lists the strengths of the region, starting with the Port of Blyth as a leading offshore renewables energy manufacturing and support base. The port was home to the world’s first offshore wind farm and now it’s the base for flagship technology innovation and research centre – the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult. Also nearby is JDR Cable Systems which is building a £130m subsea cable manufacturing plant.

Twenty miles South, the Port of Tyne is home to Equinor/SSE Renewables’ operations and maintenance facility that will create over 400 jobs with the potential for more.

Other key sites on the Tyne include the Neptune Energy Park, Swans Offshore Energy Park, and Hadrian Yard, where Smulders Projects UK will shortly be manufacturing transition pieces for wind turbines. Elsewhere, A+P Tyne operates the largest commercial dry dock on the east coast of England.

Invest North East England is the first point of contact for companies looking to invest in the region.

“So much of what we can offer offshore renewables is grounded in years and years of engineering expertise and supply chains built on the back of the oil and gas industry,” Guy writes.

“And that’s a strong message to take out to a world where our reputation increasingly precedes us. Globally, as the need, legislation, and ambition for net zero mounts, awareness of the North East’s capabilities grow in sync.”

Guy concludes: “The world knows it needs to change fast – the North East is ready.”