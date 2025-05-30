The perfect gift for dad this Father’s Day? Letting him wash the car!

Dadsnet: “Car care has become a real passion point for lots of dads — it’s time to themselves, a way to switch off, and something they genuinely enjoy.”

Autoglym gift kits cover the essential elements in a car cleaning process, making it enjoyable and effective.

Letchworth, 30 May 2025: As we approach Father’s Day (Sunday 15 June), a new nationwide survey has found that almost half (48%) of UK dads say washing the car is a great way to escape hectic family life.

The survey, commissioned by Autoglym – the UK’s largest car care brand, also found that over a third (37%) of fathers say car washing is one of the domestic activities that is most likely to help them relax, ahead of cooking (36%).

For children looking for the perfect Father’s Day present this year, Autoglym has developed a range of gift kits that make car cleaning both enjoyable and effective, ideal for detailing enthusiasts and casual car washers alike. The kits include a selection of products that keep vehicle bodywork, windows and wheels looking as new, as well as giving months of protection from the elements. Two notable examples available this year are:

Luxury Bodywork & Wheels Collection : Includes Custom Wheel Cleaner, Foaming Car Wash, Instant Tyre Dressing, Rapid Ceramic Spray, Fast Glass and Finishing Cloth (£53.99 RRP; from amazon.co.uk and leading car care retailers).

: Includes Custom Wheel Cleaner, Foaming Car Wash, Instant Tyre Dressing, Rapid Ceramic Spray, Fast Glass and Finishing Cloth (£53.99 RRP; from amazon.co.uk and leading car care retailers). Autoglym Deluxe Exterior Collection: Includes Ultra High Definition Shampoo, Magma, Rapid Ceramic Spray, Super Resin Polish, Car Glass Polish, Clean Wheels, Instant Tyre Dressing, Microfibre Wash Mitt, Finishing Cloth and InstaDry Cloth (£84.99 RRP; available exclusively from Halfords stores and halfords.com).

“The weeks prior to Father’s Day have always been among the busiest in the whole year for us and our retail stockists, because lots of dads really appreciate receiving dedicated products that help clean and protect their car,” comments Ed Jones, Head of Retail Marketing at Autoglym. “We’re taking the guesswork out of gifting with a collection of premium car care gift kits – designed for dads who take pride in their car. From the seasoned detailing enthusiast to the weekend driveway washer, these curated kits offer a thoughtful and practical way to show appreciation for every kind of father figure.”

Harry Webb-Hinton, of Dadsnet, adds: “Car care has become a real passion point for lots of dads — it’s time to themselves, a way to switch off, and something they genuinely enjoy. That’s why we always love to feature Autoglym in our Father’s Day Gift Guide. Their products are top quality and make the perfect gift for any dad who takes pride in keeping the family car looking its best.”