Phantom Goldfinger makes public debut at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este for nameplate’s 100th anniversary

Rolls-Royce celebrates 100 years of Phantom at 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Public debut of Phantom Goldfinger, a one-of-one commission honouring the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger

Landmark Private Commission includes 24-carat gold details and film references

1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville owned by film villain Auric Goldfinger also displayed

Rolls-Royce designers exhibited eight artworks charting the evolution of Phantom

Phantom V, a famous example of the nameplate, driven in the opening parade

“The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is the perfect setting for Rolls-Royce, as both this gathering and our marque celebrate the motor car as an object of art, craftsmanship and cultural expression. In this exceptional location, we are proud to make the public debut of Phantom Goldfinger, a remarkable expression of our Bespoke capabilities and a powerful tribute to a film cherished by the client. To have the original 1937 model, which featured in the film and inspired this motor car, displayed at the event makes this moment even more special. Presenting these exquisite Phantoms and original artworks created by our designers in tribute to the nameplate in its centenary year is a fitting celebration of our pinnacle motor car.”

Chris Brownridge, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrated the 100th anniversary of Phantom, the marque’s most famous nameplate, at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Italy, on 24 May 2025.

Rolls-Royce chose this exclusive gathering for the worldwide public debut of Phantom Goldfinger, presented on the Grand Hotel’s renowned Mosaic Lawn on the shore of Lake Como. The striking one-of-one Phantom Extended pays homage to the 1964 James Bond film, Goldfinger – one of twelve Rolls-Royce appearances in the 007 film franchise.

Revealed in 2024, the film’s 60th anniversary year, the motor car takes inspiration from the 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville owned by the title’s eponymous villain, Auric Goldfinger, which was also shown at the event. The story of this motor car and the film is masterfully explored in Phantom Goldfinger, which includes 18- and 24-carat gold detailing, cinematic references, and intricate storytelling elements inspired by the film’s characters, locations and themes.

Further celebrating the centenary of Phantom, an exhibition of eight original artworks charted the evolution of Phantom’s design, and the world it has both inhabited and shaped over the past 100 years. Designers at Goodwood created the series, each capturing a different Phantom generation in the artistic style of its era. The settings of each piece also reflect the influence Phantom has exerted over its ten decades, and the many roles it has played and guises it has assumed.

Guests and media from around the world also witnessed the gathering’s opening parade, which included an immaculately presented example of Phantom V. This celebrated generation of the marque’s flagship motor car has been owned and loved by some of the most significant cultural and political figures in modern history, a reminder of Phantom’s role as a symbol of power, influence, and leadership.

Amid a year of heightened cultural and luxury activity across Italy, the debut of Phantom Goldfinger and the celebration of Phantom’s centenary at the event became a defining expression of Bespoke artistry and enduring cultural significance. This moment reflects not only Phantom’s remarkable legacy but also its ongoing power to inspire, captivate and lead as it enters a new century.