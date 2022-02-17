The photography industry has gone through many ups and downs through time and has managed to thrive under multiple challenges. As the industry is vast and is made up of various elements like industrial photography, commercial photography, event photography, photography tools providers, portraiture, and many more, evolving of one aspect is likely to have a massive impact on the other.

The market players of this industry need to keep an eye on the current trends to maintain the quality and generate marketable products, experts from Skylum say. This is why we present you with a crisp overview of photography industry trends for 2022 and beyond.

Trends Related To Market Size And Investment

As per Mordor Intelligence, the global photography equipment market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2020 to 2025. The same research revealed that now it’s easy to buy a wide range of professional equipment both online and offline. The online portals have huge demand of

Photography products from companies like Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., and Eastman Kodak Company.

The federal government was generous and supported the industry with $15,889,472 in 2020. In the drive, nearly 49 companies benefited and were awarded two contracts with an average value of $324,275.

Stock Photography revenue is likely to touch the mark of US $4.8 Bn by 2028. The CAGR is supposed to be 5.2% between 2021 and 2028.

Trends Related To Photography Practices, Usage, and Techniques

Unedited Images Are Loved the Most

Gone are the days when people used to be in awe of edited and flawless images. Now, people respect authenticity and genuineness. Manipulating and editing photos are no longer a thing. Only light editing is permitted. Using Photoshop extensively to hide the flaws is not going to benefit.

Keep in mind that unedited doesn’t mean photos with no proper alignments. You can upload an upside-down photo on your social media profile or company page.

Flip it as per the page layout. You can easily flip an image in Photoshop. Also, you can crop it and make it fit as per the page layout.

Image flip ensures that your viewers have a nice and impressive image view.

If you don’t know how to flip an image in Photoshop then don’t worry, then use the given link.

Don’t have Photoshop, don’t want to learn how do you flip an image in Photoshop or do it?

Then also, nothing to worry about, as there are many quality-driven and easy-to-use image flippers in the market for assistance.

Flip images without or without Photoshop, don’t erase the flaws and keep the originality intact if you want your click to win hearts.

Ditching the DSLR

The golden era of DSLR has ended as the photography industry continues to evolve and get exposure to new technologies.

Presently, digital mirrorless cameras are the talk of the town as they are compact, easy to handle, and quieter while making zero compromises on the resolution.

We have a Sony α7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera with 61MP resolution. Fuji also has impressive offerings. So, there is no need to carry that extra weight of a DSLR.

360° Photography Is The Future

This is one of the most noteworthy trends in the photography industry. 360° clicks have colossal potential in real estate, panoramic landscape, and various other domains, and it’s captivating, attention-holder, and gives a realistic feel to the viewer.

While some high-end devices are required to create stunning pieces with this technology, a tripod head is also enough.

Video Is Still The King

Video content is likely to rule this year as well as it blends the audio and visuals, effectively creating a long-lasting impact. When it comes to branding and marketing photography, videos are more popular than still images and will continue to be a game-changer for many more years.

Ending notes

With time, photography is going to be better than ever. New trends and technology are coming up. If you belong to the industry and want to rule, ensure that you’re aware of the evolution and adopt them.

We hope the above-mentioned trends will help you immensely.