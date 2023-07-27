THE PRICE OF BEING KIND: BRITS PROVIDE £22 BILLION BOOST TO ECONOMY FROM GENEROUS ACTS TOWARDS OTHERS

Brits spend a whopping £22billion each year on acts of generosity towards others, according to a recent survey.
The new research, commissioned by Sky Vegas, investigated the small wins in life, including how much people spend on random acts of kindness towards others – whether that’s paying for a round of drinks for a group of friends or a cup of coffee for a colleague.
Brits spend an average of £39.05 each month on generous acts for others, with men typically spending 35% more (£45.31) than women (£33.54) on making others happy.
As a result of Brits’ generosity, the UK economy receives a boost of over £22billion annually – equating to over £1.8billion each month – from acts of kindness alone.
Despite northerners traditionally being considered friendlier folk, the research finds London to be the UK’s most generous city, with residents spending an average of £51.83 each month on kind deeds for others.
By contrast, people from Norwich spend less than half this amount, dishing out on average £23.15 every month on generous endeavours.
Britain’s most generous cities, based on average spending per month on generous acts for others:
|Rank
|City
|Average spent per month (£)
|1
|London
|£51.83
|2
|Bristol
|£48.85
|3
|Cambridge
|£47.57
|4
|Liverpool
|£45.49
|5
|Brighton & Hove
|£45.02
|6
|Edinburgh
|£44.51
|7
|Cardiff
|£37.45
|8
|Birmingham
|£35.83
|9
|Leeds
|£35.38
|10
|Leicester
|£35.38
|11
|Oxford
|£34.70
|12
|Plymouth
|£33.79
|13
|Aberdeen
|£31.82
|14
|Manchester
|£31.37
|15
|Newcastle
|£31.55
|16
|Glasgow
|£31.48
|17
|Sheffield
|£30.59
|18
|Belfast
|£26.82
|19
|Southampton
|£26.41
|20
|Norwich
|£23.15
A Sky Vegas spokesperson said: “A kind, simple gesture can mean a lot, so it’s great to see just how generous the British public are towards one another. It’s eye-opening to see just how much people spend each month on these generous acts and the significant boost it provides to the UK economy.”