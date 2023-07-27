THE PRICE OF BEING KIND: BRITS PROVIDE £22 BILLION BOOST TO ECONOMY FROM GENEROUS ACTS TOWARDS OTHERS

Brits spend a whopping £22billion each year on acts of generosity towards others, according to a recent survey.

The new research, commissioned by Sky Vegas, investigated the small wins in life, including how much people spend on random acts of kindness towards others – whether that’s paying for a round of drinks for a group of friends or a cup of coffee for a colleague.

Brits spend an average of £39.05 each month on generous acts for others, with men typically spending 35% more (£45.31) than women (£33.54) on making others happy.

As a result of Brits’ generosity, the UK economy receives a boost of over £22billion annually – equating to over £1.8billion each month – from acts of kindness alone.

Despite northerners traditionally being considered friendlier folk, the research finds London to be the UK’s most generous city, with residents spending an average of £51.83 each month on kind deeds for others.

By contrast, people from Norwich spend less than half this amount, dishing out on average £23.15 every month on generous endeavours.

Britain’s most generous cities, based on average spending per month on generous acts for others:

Rank City Average spent per month (£) 1 London £51.83 2 Bristol £48.85 3 Cambridge £47.57 4 Liverpool £45.49 5 Brighton & Hove £45.02 6 Edinburgh £44.51 7 Cardiff £37.45 8 Birmingham £35.83 9 Leeds £35.38 10 Leicester £35.38 11 Oxford £34.70 12 Plymouth £33.79 13 Aberdeen £31.82 14 Manchester £31.37 15 Newcastle £31.55 16 Glasgow £31.48 17 Sheffield £30.59 18 Belfast £26.82 19 Southampton £26.41 20 Norwich £23.15

A Sky Vegas spokesperson said: “A kind, simple gesture can mean a lot, so it’s great to see just how generous the British public are towards one another. It’s eye-opening to see just how much people spend each month on these generous acts and the significant boost it provides to the UK economy.”

