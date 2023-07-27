Christian Promoted To Lead Hay & Kilner’s Family Law Team

An experienced family law specialist who began his career with North East law firm Hay & Kilner has taken over as the head of its family law team.

Christian Butler originally moved to the North East to study for a degree in Marine Biology at Newcastle University before completing his Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Course qualifications at Northumbria University.

He secured a training contract with Hay & Kilner before going on to develop his expert legal knowledge with a renowned specialist North East family law firm and then rejoining Hay & Kilner as a partner two years ago.

Christian has been recognised as a ‘Rising Star’ by industry bible the Legal 500, as well as ‘one to watch’ by the Chambers and Partners legal ranking guide.

He specialises in managing disputes arising from divorce and separation which involve complex assets, companies, pensions and property portfolios

He also acts for parents and wider family members in matters relating to arrangements for children and has expertise in pre- and post-nuptial agreements, resolving disputes between cohabiting parties and emergency injunctions and protective orders.

Christian Butler says: “There has been a huge amount of change in family law over the last couple of years, with the introduction of new rules allowing people to apply for a divorce without delay, a new option for a joint application for divorce, and the removal of almost all options for contesting a divorce.

“We’ve also seen a real surge in a wide range of family matters since the pandemic arose, a surge which is still very much being played out today.

“Family lawyers are there to be help people navigate some of the most difficult situations that they will ever face and I’m proud to be leading a specialist team that rightly has one of the strongest reputations in the region for the advice and guidance it provides.

“Hay & Kilner has demonstrated a clear ambition towards achieving an even stronger position in the region’s legal sector and I’ll be looking to use my new role to increase my contribution towards reaching this goal.”

Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Jonathan Waters, managing partner at Hay & Kilner, adds: “Christian has made a strong contribution to the practice’s development over the last couple of years, and has all the personal and professional qualities required to be taking on this new role.

“He is a highly regarded family law practitioner and an important member of our senior leadership team.”

