Following growth of 675 per cent in his first year of business, North East-based Stuart Coupland has continued his success with further growth, reseller partnerships, moving into new premises and has recently employed his first part-time member of staff.

Following redundancy a mere six weeks before the UK plunged into a national lockdown in March 2020, Stuart took the opportunity and decided to make his hobby, Coupland Leather, a full-time job. From there he has grown the business, increased his product range and invested heavily in bespoke equipment to prepare for future expansion.

Coupland Leather has moved into The BIS in Hartlepool, a workspace for creative businesses and has installed custom workbenches to make the process of handcrafting his luxury leather items easier. This comes just weeks after securing an impressive five reseller partnerships with The Alnwick Garden, House of Zana, Rejoy at Teesside Airport, Owen Scott Bespoke and the well-respected Master Debonair. There are also exciting conversations with some of the biggest country sports stores in the area.

Stuart said: “It’s been an incredible few months. I’ve added a new handbag, sunglasses cases and cartridge cases to the product range and I’m in discussions with additional potential resellers in Leeds and London. The move to the BIS has meant that the business is now set up for future growth – having completely outgrown the previous workspace.”

As of the end of April 2021, Coupland Leather has already achieved 50 per cent of its 2020 sales, and this growth has fuelled Stuart’s plans to recruit two apprentices within the next quarter.

Simon Whitaker, managing director of Master Debonair said: “I’ve been watching Coupland Leather for a while now and I’ve finally got my act together to stock these handmade, hand-dyed leather products. I’m really proud to be working with such a fantastic North East business.”

Coupland Leather is a corporate supporter of Butterwick Hospice and works closely with MAIN, as well as being a sponsor of local boxer, Joe Maphosa.

Coupland Leather handcrafts all of its leather products in house, from scratch. Clients can speak directly to the person who will be making their item or gift, ensuring that what they’re expecting is what they will get. There is a wide range of dyes, threads and amendments to the designs available, so the finished product not only matches their style but is also perfect for the intended use. There are also several options for personalisation, from stamped initials, dates and names, to laser engraving and the crème de la crème corporate debossing stamps.

Coupland Leather has even made shopping that bit easier, offering payment plans over three months completely interest and fee free. Stuart’s main aim with Coupland Leather is to provide a product which has been made out of the highest quality materials, to ensure its longevity – designing a product that is made to last.

For more information, see couplandleather.co.uk.