The Ultimate Guide to Preparing for a BBQ in the North East of England

As the warmer months approach in the North East of England, there’s no better way to enjoy the sunny days than with a BBQ. Whether you’re hosting in your garden, a local park, or at the beach, thorough preparation can turn your BBQ into a delightful gathering. Here’s how to ensure your BBQ is a success.

Planning and Preparation

1. Guest List and Preferences: Start by finalising the number of guests you plan to invite. Check for any dietary restrictions or preferences among your guests to ensure everyone is catered for, including those who prefer vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free options.

2. Menu Planning: Your menu is the heart of your BBQ. Decide on the main proteins such as burgers, sausages, chicken, steaks, ribs, or fish. Complement these with side dishes like potato salad, coleslaw, grilled vegetables, and the traditional British favourite, corn on the cob. Don’t forget the appetizers like crisps and dip, a cheese board, or a selection of charcuterie. End the meal with desserts such as Eton mess, strawberries and cream, or an ice cream selection.

3. Shopping List: Compile a detailed shopping list based on your menu. Include all the food items, beverages (soft drinks, beer, wine, cider, water), and necessary grilling supplies like charcoal or propane. Don’t forget items like napkins, plates, and utensils.

Day Before the BBQ

1. Prep Ingredients: Advance preparation can save you from last-minute stress. Marinate meats overnight to enhance their flavour. Pre-cut vegetables and prepare any make-ahead sides or desserts. Ensure you have all necessary condiments like ketchup, mustard, and sauces.

2. Clean the Grill: A clean grill is essential for tasty food. Scrub the grill grates thoroughly and ensure your grill is in good working condition. Check your charcoal or propane levels to ensure you have enough fuel.

3. Setup: Arrange seating and tables the day before to avoid a last-minute rush. If you have planned any outdoor games or entertainment, set them up in advance.

Day of the BBQ

1. Setting Up: Set out appetizers and drinks early. Make sure you have plenty of ice to keep drinks cold and consider using a cooler for extra storage.

2. Grilling: Preheat your grill before guests arrive. Cook meats to the correct temperatures—using a meat thermometer ensures accuracy. Once cooked, keep the food warm by placing it in a low-temperature oven or wrapping it in foil.

3. Safety: Food safety is critical. Keep raw meat separate from other foods to avoid cross-contamination. Have a fire extinguisher or a bucket of sand/water near the grill in case of emergencies. Adequate lighting is essential if your BBQ extends into the evening.

4. Serving: Arrange food on a buffet table to allow guests to serve themselves. Ensure you have plenty of napkins, plates, and utensils available.

5. Clean Up: Make sure trash bins are easily accessible for guests. Clean the grill while it’s still warm to make removing food residue easier.

Extras

1. Ambiance: Create a cozy atmosphere with outdoor lighting such as fairy lights or lanterns. Citronella candles can help keep insects away, ensuring a comfortable dining experience for your guests.

2. Weather: Always check the weather forecast. Given the unpredictable weather in the North East of England, having a backup plan such as a gazebo or an indoor space can save your event from unexpected rain.

Conclusion

A well-prepared BBQ is more than just grilling; it’s about creating an enjoyable experience for your guests. With careful planning, thoughtful preparation, and attention to detail, your BBQ in the North East of England can become a memorable highlight of the summer. So fire up the grill, gather your loved ones, and enjoy a fantastic BBQ weekend!