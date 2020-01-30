FULLY RESTORED AND RELEASED FOR THE FIRST TIME ON

The 1948 searing British drama THE WINSLOW BOY is the latest exciting addition to join Studiocanal’s Vintage Classics Collection. Stunningly restored with brand new bonus content, THE WINSLOW BOY – based on Terence Rattigan’s famous play – comes to Blu-ray and DVD on 3rd February 2020 and is available to pre-order here: http://po.st/WinslowBoy.

Directed by Anthony Asquith (The Browning Version, Pygmalion) and adapted from the seminal play by Terence Rattigan (The Deep Blue Sea, Separate Tables), THE WINSLOW BOY is a classic tale of standing up to bureaucracy and one family’s testing fight for justice, based on the real-life 1908 case of George Archer-Shee.

THE WINSLOW BOY follows the tribulations of an Edwardian naval cadet Ronnie Winslow (Neil North), who is accused of the theft of a 5-shilling postal order, then expelled from his academy without any chance to defend himself. On returning home, his father Arthur (Cedric Hardwicke: Les Misérables, Around the World in 80 Days) becomes determined to prove his innocence after what he considers an unsatisfactory internal enquiry, and engages the services of famous barrister Sir Robert Morton (Robert Donat: The 39 Steps, Goodbye Mr Chips) to help him clear his son’s name. During his quest for justice, the case eventually reaches The House Of Commons, causing public outcry and a political furore. Also starring Margaret Leighton (The Go-Between, The Holly & the Ivy) and Basil Radford (Whiskey Galore!, The Lady Vanishes) THE WINSLOW BOY is a thoroughly British, searing drama about the quest for truth and the sacrifices that come with it.

Included in the special features is a new interview with cultural historian Matthew Sweet, who explores the film’s cultural impact and how it differs from the real case. Also included is an interview with author and critic Geoffrey Wansell, who offers a fascinating insight into THE WINSLOW BOY – discussing the film versus the play, and Rattigan’s connection to the story; he also explores the reasons why the case garnered so much attention and interest from both the media and the public alike. Another brand-new special feature sees head archivist Gareth McGuffie delve into the vaults of the Post Office Museum, uncovering the fascinating original documentation from the 1908 case of George Arthur-Shee and the stolen postal order.

Special features

NEW – George Arthur-Shee and the case of the stolen postal order

NEW – Interview With cultural historian Matthew Sweet

NEW – Interview with Author and Critic Geoffrey Wansell (Terence Rattigan’s biographer)

Stills gallery

