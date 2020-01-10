Director: Joe Wright

Screenplay: Tracy Letts

Producer: Scott Rudin

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell

Based on the best-selling novel, adapted by Pulitzer Prize winning writer Tracy Letts, THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW follows Dr. Anna Fox, a recluse, living alone in her New York City brownstone, as she spends her days drinking wine (maybe too much), watching old movies . . . and spying on her neighbours.

When the Russell family moves into the house across the way, they appear to be the perfect family. But when Anna, gazing out her window one night, sees something she shouldn’t, her world begins to crumble and shocking secrets are laid bare. Forced to prove what she saw actually happened, everyone begins to question if what occurred was real or imagined. Is it paranoia or did it happen? In this diabolically gripping thriller, no one and nothing is what it seems.

IN CINEMAS 15 MAY, 2020