Yorkshire-based brewery T&R Theakston has launched its annual limited-edition packaging of its iconic Old Peculier beer, ahead of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival later this year.

Launched in 2003, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is regarded as the UK’s top crime writing festival. Dubbed ‘the Oscars of the crime fiction world’, it culminates each year with the announcement of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award.

In anticipation of each year’s Crime Writing Festival, the brewery repackages the front of its bottles of Old Peculier to include a bloody thumbprint and the festival logo. Fans of the beer can see the special branding in all shops, and bars and restaurants stocking bottles of Old Peculier from Monday 21st March.

Old Peculier, one of Theakston’s most renowned ales, is inextricably connected with crime. The 5.6% dark red ale takes its name from Masham’s historic Court of the Peculier which in medieval times allowed the parish to govern its own affairs when dealing with civil law

Simon Theakston, joint managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “We have worked closely with Harrogate International Festivals on the Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival for almost two decades now, and are so proud of what it has become.

“With household names such as Mark Billingham, Val McDermid and Ian Rankin regularly attending and participating in the festival, and with stories of book deals being signed over a pint of Old Peculier, it truly is the meeting place for anyone who is anyone in the crime writing world. We’re very pleased to relaunch our limited-edition Old Peculier packaging in anticipation of what we’re sure will be another hugely successful festival.”

To find out more about the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/crime-writing-festival/, to find out more about Theakston Brewery, visit: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/.