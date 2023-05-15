Things To Do At The Tees Barrage?

The Tees Barrage is one of the North East’s top destinations for outdoor adventure and water sports activities. Located on the River Tees in Stockton-on-Tees, the barrage is a great spot for both beginners and experienced adventurers to enjoy various outdoor activities, including kayaking, canoeing, powerboating, and white water rafting.

If you’re planning to visit the Tees barrage, here are some of the top things to do in the area:

White water rafting

White water rafting is undoubtedly one of the most exciting activities you can enjoy in the Tees Barrage area. You can experience adrenaline-packed thrills by navigating the Tees Barrage International White Water Centre rapids – a 300-meter course with drops, rapids, and water obstacles.

If you’ve never tried white water rafting before, the course provides a safe and secure environment for beginners to learn the ropes. You’ll be provided with all the equipment and instruction you need, including helmets, wetsuits, and buoyancy aids. Experienced rafters can also test their skills and speed on the course, and course suitability can be tailored to suit different levels of experience and ability.

Kayaking and canoeing

The Tees Barrage is an excellent location for kayaking and canoeing, with the flat water providing the perfect place for beginners to learn the sport. For more experienced kayakers, the waves created by the Tees Barrage allow for some more adventurous and challenging kayaking opportunities. The area is also home to two cut-off channels, which provide a more sheltered environment for paddlers.

Kayaking and canoeing offer a fantastic way to explore the picturesque Tees Barrage nature reserve while improving your fitness levels and honing your water sports skills. You can enjoy this water sport on your own or with a group of friends or family members. If you prefer to opt for a guided experience, the Tees Active team will have the expertise, equipment, and facilities to make your experience special.

Powerboating

Powerboating provides an excellent opportunity to speed along the Tees Barrage, taking in the picturesque views and experiencing an unforgettable adrenaline rush. You’ll be able to whizz along the river at speeds of up to 40mph in a high-speed RIB, with instructors guiding you through the experience.

The activity is suitable for all levels of experience, and no prior knowledge is necessary. You’ll be provided with the necessary equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids, and the instructors will provide essential safety briefings before you embark on your adventure. This activity is perfect for thrill-seekers, and the Tees Barrage provides an ideal location for an exciting and memorable day out.

Cycling and Walking Trails

If you prefer your outdoor adventures on solid ground, the Tees Barrage also offers a range of excellent walking and cycling trails in the surrounding areas. You can enjoy enjoyable scenic walks along the riverside or take a gentle bike ride taking in the local sights and sounds.

The Tees Barrage is home to an extensive network of trails, which make it easy for you to explore the great outdoors and take in the natural beauty. The area also features a range of green spaces, play areas, and picnic sites.

Fishing

The Tees Barrage is a fantastic location for fishing enthusiasts or hobbyists looking to make a catch. The area is home to many species of fish, including bream, roach, dace, and perch, among others.

Fishing is allowed in designated areas of the barrage, and permits can be purchased from the nearby River Tees Watersports Centre or the Tees Barrage visitor centre. Fishing is open to everyone, including young anglers. The stunning natural backdrop adds to the experience, making it the perfect location for a relaxing day out in nature.

In Conclusion

The Tees Barrage is a fantastic destination for those looking for an outdoor adventure or water sports experience. The area provides something for everyone, whether you are a seasoned professional or seeking new activities to try out.

The Tees Barrage offers visitors the opportunity to experience exciting water sports and outdoor adventures, take in stunning views and explore the natural scenery. Whether you prefer kayaking, canoeing, powerboating, fishing, walking or cycling, there is something for you to enjoy.

The barrage is a haven for anyone looking to indulge in a little outdoor excitement or unwind in a picturesque location. So why not pay a visit to the Tees Barrage and create some lasting memories with your friends or family?