When you go on a trip you need to be well prepared, especially if you are visiting country where you can do thousands of things, such as New Zealand.

New Zealand is full of places and scenery, and there is no better way to get around the two islands than by motorhome.

If you choose this way of visiting New Zealand, you will not want to miss any of these places. Maybe, some of them can bring you the UK and its places.

Mount Cook

This 3724-metre-high peak is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Although, on the way there you will also find some incredible sights. We recommend a leisurely drive along the road to Lake Pukaki and, of course, take the opportunity to stop and visit both Lake Pukaki and Tekapo. You will be able to enjoy the views of the New Zealand Alps and the intense blue colour of its waters.

Once on Mount Cook, you can hike the Hooker Valley, a four-hour round trip trek considered one of the best in the area.

Hobbiton

This place is nothing more and nothing less than the film set of the hobbit village in The Lord of the Rings movie. You can’t miss the opportunity to visit it for anything in the world. You can find it on the North Island, near the town of Matamata, surrounded by a large green area that will make you fall in love with it.

If you are a big fan of the books and films, during the tour you will be able to discover lots of interesting facts about the filming and recreate iconic scenes.

Tongariro

If you are an adventurous person, a must do is the Tongariro Alpine Crossing trek. A 20 kilometre, 8-hour trek, during which you will have the pleasure of seeing mountains, volcanoes, blue and green lakes, craters and forests that form part of Tongariro National Park, New Zealand’s oldest national park. We recommend that you are well equipped, especially with food and water.

If you are a trekking enthusiast, it is quite accessible for everyone, especially for those with minimal fitness.

However, for those who are less adventurous, there is always something a little quieter to do. For example, if you are in the city of Nudenin, you can enjoy a variety of activities. If you are looking for a romantic dinner to enjoy with your partner, the city's Grand Casino is the place for you. Dishes such as Seafood Chowder or The Grand Cordon Bleu are some of the dishes you can find. After dinner you can always go to the gaming area for an entertaining night out.

Wanaka and Roy’s Peak

At Lake Wanaka there is a semi-submerged tree that is the main attraction of the place, so a visit is a must. It was 80 years ago that this tree began to emerge from the waters of the lake, creating one of the most beautiful and relaxing images you will ever see.

Above all, it is recommended to visit it at dawn or dusk. If you are lucky and that moment coincides with a starry night or a full moon, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy it from your motorhome.

On the other hand, you can also find the Roy’s Peak trekking, which is 11 kilometres long and takes about 5 hours. Although you will have a steep climb, the views you will enjoy when you are done are well worth it.

Mildford Sound

In the southwestern part of New Zealand’s South Island there are several fjords, including Milford Sound. This is one of the places you should visit when you travel to the country. As well as being spectacular, it is also the most accessible and famous in the area.

If it rains on the day you visit Milford Sound, do not worry, as it tends to rain more than half the year. This will only mean its waterfall will look even more beautiful.