Housing specialist Thirteen has opened a new door to customers after launching a pop-up shop at Wellington Square in Stockton town centre.

Located between The Works and River Island, the store provides the opportunity to ‘pop in’ and meet the Thirteen team while preparations are under way to open a permanent retail space on the high street later this year.

Whether people want to call in and find out more about Thirteen’s homes and support services, pay rent, report a repair or even just have a coffee, there is a range of facilities and support available.

The new space is a modern, open plan layout, with a team of hosts on hand to welcome people and answer any queries.

David Ripley, director of investment and maintenance at Thirteen, said: “The opening of our pop-up store forms part of our wider Touchpoints programme, which is our new customer experience and commitment to delivering a consistently great service.

“Based on feedback from our communities, we’ve opened the store with the aim of giving people more choice about how they contact us and making our services more accessible for everyone.”

Adele McLaren, senior customer service manager at Thirteen, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our facilities in Stockton, introducing a new way for our customers to get in touch with us, face to face, in the centre of our neighbourhood.

“Our Thirteen hosts are looking forward to welcoming customers and anyone interested in how Thirteen can support them, for a coffee and a chat in Wellington Square.”