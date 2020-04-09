The power of the internet is known to everyone. It’s not hidden. The Internet has changed the course of action of every operation. But, the way it has revolutionized business communication is really commendable.

With the use of an internet phone system, not only you can save big on the operational cost, you can explore whole new communication possibilities that were not known to anyone. Once used in its full capacity, it can redefine success for you and raise the bar for others.

If you have started using it then congratulations as you have made the right decision. If you haven’t and wondering whether migrating to cloud telephony from the PSTN-based business phone system would be a good move or not then here are the reasons for you.

Internet telephony opens up new communication abilities

One of the biggest reasons for adopting internet telephony over any other telephony system is the kind of communication abilities it grants to you. While the PSTN-based phone system keeps you glued with only call-based communication, internet telephony unfolds a whole of communication possibilities.

With its unified communication abilities, you can communicate using SMS, voicemail, chat, email, live chat, and chatbots using the same platform. Now, let’s understand how unified communication can be proved as a blessing in disguise.

With unified communication, you can reach out to the maximum number of customers. No matter what means they choose, you will be right there to assist them. Also, in the era of digitization, call-based communication has taken a back seat. People now prefer other means of communication that are quick and equally reliable just as the call.

When you offer them a unified communication facility, they get this freedom to connect you the way they want. It makes the impression that you care about your customers and give value to their preferences. This, in the long run, increases your sales, leads, customer reach, conversion ratio, and customer satisfaction.

Internet telephony is here to make your more productive

If you are thinking that internet telephony is just a mere telephony tool than you are making a big mistake. It’s a way to improve your team’s productivity and ensure that they are utilizing the work hours in the best possible manner. An internet business phone system comes with ground-breaking automation.

By using this automation, you can save yourself from doing repetitive tasks call transferring, call recording, data updates, reporting, and so on. All of this and many others can be done over a single click. No human involvement is required and asked.

This is a big relief for your team as they can dispose-off more tasks in the same work hours. They can easily focus on tasks that are more important and can’t be handed over to a machine.

Internet telephony makes going-global a cakewalk

Globalization is a real thing and you can’t ignore it. That being said, we can’t ignore the fact that globalization demands high-end upfront investment that not everyone can easily afford. In the wake of internet technology, businesses can cut down the high investments that impede their globalization journey.

With an internet phone number, you can make international calls at a dirt-cheap price. Making calls using the internet is way cheaper than the calls made using copper-wire telephony. To make things further easier for your customers, you can get a local phone number and allow them to make affordable business calls while you enjoy pocket-friendly international calling.

There is no installation and infrastructure cost that one has to bear towards globalization. It can be at your service using any data-driven device and an internet connection. All of this indicates that you can get started your globalization journey at a very affordable cost.

Internet telephony gives you device independency

When you decide to build a business communication infrastructure, the first thing you aim at is being available for them around the clock. However, PSTN-based telephony makes it difficult as you can’t work beyond your office with it. Mobility is nil with it.

However, a cloud-based virtual pbx grants you incredible mobility. You can easily run your entire communication infrastructure using any of your data-driven devices. Be it your laptop or mobile phone, you can answer business calls, make reports, reply to the voicemails, and perform almost every single thing that you needed to.

Internet telephony – A step towards betterment

The Internet phone system is more than a telephony system. It’s a way to improve your team’s productivity, increase customer satisfaction, leverage sales, and helps you at almost every single front. Dreaming of success in this tech-driven era will not be possible if you don’t have internet telephony by your side.

In its absence, things will be sluggish and your efforts will lead to poor results. Who wants all this? So, you must replace your old-school PSTN-based telephony with the latest and high-end internet telephony.