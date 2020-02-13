AS VALENTINE’S Day approaches (Friday, February 14) Cancer Research UK is sending a heartfelt message to people in the North East.

Organisers of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life are asking everyone to make a date with their loved ones to take part in events across the North East.

This year, Race for Life is no longer restricted to female participants.

So couples, families and friends can take part together and show support for the 45 people diagnosed with cancer every day in the North East.*

Frances Kippax-Geary, Cancer Research UK’s North East Events Manager, said: “Valentine’s Day is traditionally an occasion when we spend time with the people we love. For this reason, it’s also the perfect opportunity to sign up to Race for Life and commit to spend time together, fundraising and then participating on the day.”

She added: “Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Frances said: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants across the North East and the whole of the UK.

“Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ describes our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

Cancer Research UK receives no Government funding for its ground-breaking research.

That’s why money raised through the Race for Life events is vital. It funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

The Race for Life events take place at various venues across the North East from May to September and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

To sign up, visit raceforlife.org

Race for Life events in the North East

Chester le Street

Pretty Muddy 5k, September 5

Pretty Muddy Kids 5k, September 5

Durham

Race for Life 5k, June 28

Gateshead

Race for Life 5k, June 7

Hartlepool

Race for Life 5k / 10k, June 28

Newcastle

Race for Life 5k / 10k, July 12

Pretty Muddy 5k, July 12

Pretty Muddy Kids 5k, July 12

Sunderland