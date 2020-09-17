Breakfast is the most important meal of the day; at least that’s how the old saying goes. But if you aren’t thinking carefully about what’s on your plate, you could be ruining the meal with substandard and unhealthy ingredients before you even get started. But we’re here to help!

Read on to find out the three most common ways we all sabotage our start in the morning, and then make the right breakfast choices for you and your family.

1. You’re Not Choosing the Right Eggs

One staple food of breakfast around the world is eggs. Whether you’re looking at a good old British fry up on your plate, a traditional Japanese morning meal, or a classic eggs benedict, eggs and breakfast just go together. But did you know that some eggs are better than others?

Eggs can be a nutritious choice for your breakfast, but only if you’re eating the right ones. Recently, Dr. Steven Gundry, who wrote “The Plant Paradox” has proffered the idea that eating a lectin-avoidant diet could be part of the key to solving inflammation and autoimmune problems for many.

Followers of the diet soon asked the question “are eggs high in lectin?”. With a little further research, these clean eaters realized that chickens fed a grain-free diet produce lectin-free eggs.

So, if you want to obtain the benefits of Dr. Gundry’s diet, choosing lectin-free eggs could be a great way to get started!

2. You Forgot to Add Enough Protein Before Your Workout

Another way you might not be getting the most out of your breakfast is by not giving yourself enough fuel. When most of us eat breakfast in a hurry, we default to sugary or carb-loaded foods. These options are easy to eat on-the-go, and they help us feel full in the moment. But these sugary options don’t provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Added boosts of protein are especially important if you’re someone who likes to work out in the morning. If you don’t give yourself enough protein before hitting the gym, you could be sending your body into a state of fatigue very early in the day. Then you’ll be forced to suffer through the rest of the day both at work and at home at less than 100%.

Plus, without the proper protein before a workout, you don’t give your body a way to rebuild your muscles after the strain they go through during your workout session. Without the fuel to build yourself up you are setting yourself up to incur a more serious injury as you continue with your training. So, don’t forget to take in a little extra protein before you burn those calories.

3. You’re Counteracting Your Medicine

Lastly, one way you could be ruining your day at breakfast is by taking in food or drinks that impact the way your body can take in your medicine. For example, did you know that grapefruit juice directly counteracts many of the most commonly prescribed birth control pills and statin drugs?

Be sure to carefully read your medicine labels and see if anything you eat on the daily influences the effectiveness of your meds. After all, you don’t want to counteract what you’ve been prescribed before your day even starts!

You should also be cautious about the timing of your meals and medicine dosages. Some medicines and supplements can be absorbed more easily in conjunction with a meal, and some do better on an empty stomach. Do a little research and consult with your doctor to make sure your breakfast isn’t affecting your treatment.

In the End…

Avoiding the traps around bad breakfasts doesn’t have to be a struggle. If you choose natural whole foods, give yourself the nutrients you need, and make sure you’re not impacting the medicines you take, then you are doing well. Enjoy your favorite foods and fuel up for the day in the best way!