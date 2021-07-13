A Wisbech care home’s maintenance person has transformed the garden area to bring in more colour and make the space more enjoyable for residents.

Janice Webb has created colourful art features in Dove Court care home’s garden, as residents at the home are not able to grow many flowers due to a large tree blocking the sunlight to the flower beds.

To ensure residents still have lots of colour to enjoy when they’re outside, Janice has upcycled old tea pots and colanders to create hanging art and mounted old bicycles on the walls that look like they’re coming out of the building.

Janice has also created brightly coloured flowers on the fences using upcycled hubcaps from cars and on the floor from brightly painted old crockery.

Janice said: “I wanted to add a blaze of colour into our garden but as we can’t grow flowers very well, I needed to get creative!

“We have a rather large tree in the garden which blocks a lot of sunlight to our flower beds, but it has a preservation order, so we needed to come up with a creative alternative to traditional flower beds.

“Along with bringing in some colour, the art features are fun to look at and the residents are really pleased with the outcome, as am I!”

Peter Crane, 62, a resident at Dove Court care home, said: “The art pieces that Janice made for the garden are wonderful and have given us lots to look at when we are enjoying the garden.

“It’s a shame we can’t grow many flowers, but the tree has meant we had to get a little bit creative, and now we have this fantastic garden feature which we may not have had.”

Dove Court care home forms part of Larchwood Care and is currently managed by Healthcare Management Solutions. The home is currently rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Across the Larchwood portfolio, the regulator ratings reflect the exceptionally high standards of care given and the drive of every team member to continually improve the care they give.