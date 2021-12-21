Everyone knows about dating websites. However, at present, it seems that a new trend is gaining popularity. Namely – making friends through the Internet.

Maybe you have just moved to a new city, or you are just in the mood to find new people to hang out with – various apps can help. Even if you are too shy to speak to others directly in real life, you can easily meet like-minders via specialized platforms. Here we have listed the best chat rooms for friends-making.

Yesichat.com

It’s probably the leading chat room on the Internet. You don’t even need to register to use it! Simply enter your nickname in the special field and click the continue button.

Bumble BFF

It’s a part of the big community. With the help of these guys, you can find your soulmate (Bumble Date), improve your career chances (Bumble Bizz), and make new acquaintances (Bumble BFF). Their philosophy is – like-minded people can be met everywhere.

Chat-avenue.com

When opening this website, you can see chat rooms for every purpose. Starting with romantic desires: for all ages and all sorts of sexuality. And continuing with rooms for discussions about hobbies. If you don’t know who to talk to – use the Chatroulette option to find a random conversationalist.

FlirtyMania.com

It’s a webcam chat platform. There you can watch live streams of other users, make your own video sessions. As well as start dialogues with those you like most.

ICQ

It’s a pity so many people don’t realize ICQ still exists. Notwithstanding your awareness, it still has exciting chat rooms with fascinating conversationalists. So, why not?

Mocospace.com

This chat has over 100 million users. Impressive, isn’t it? What makes the usage of Mocospace even more comfortable – the availability of an official app you can download on any device.

Camamba.com

This service is an absolutely free webcam community. So if you prefer video chats over those with texts only – choose this one. Good news for those who speak German or Spanish. You won’t need English at all since the site is also available in these two languages.

JustChat.co.uk

The leading chat platform in the United Kingdom. Still, by creating an account, there you can meet people from around the globe. All current discussions could be seen even before the registration.

Meetup.com

It is not just a chat room for online communication. When choosing it, you can find friends and, at the same time, organize joint activities. Moreover: make your own group of people with shared interests for full of fun free time.

Chatroulette.com

Random meetings with absolute strangers from all over the world. Sounds interesting, isn’t it? Just turn your camera on and enjoy new acquaintances!

VPchat.com

There you could not only chat but also play games. Backgammon, Acey Deucy, Spades, Yahtzee, Chess – everyone can find something of his taste. Charge-free, however, is only a trial version of this platform.

The services presented here show that meeting new people online and making friends can now be done in an exciting and creative way. A nice bonus for everyone who is always on the move: chatting and streaming via mobile phone apps work no matter where you go. Just make sure the Internet connection is stable enough. The additional requirement for it is a good tariff with a large package of monthly data volume. But why do we mention these matters? Modern men and women certainly have it all! So don’t waste another minute – start chatting right away!