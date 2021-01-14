Newcastle based wealth management and property lending specialists Tier One Capital (Tier One) has appointed experienced consultant Martin Stout to support its new North East business development strategy.

A respected and well-known figure with industry leaders, business owners, senior partners and entrepreneurs in the private and public sectors across the region, Martin is a perfect addition to the Tier One team and will lead the ongoing development and expansion of the wealth management and property lending specialist’s portfolio of clients.

With an impressive and credible track record supporting companies to maximise their potential in the B2B and B2C markets, driving revenue growth and sales, Martin said:

“I’m delighted to take this opportunity to join Tier One. The financial services and property development sectors in the North East are evolving rapidly and this is a great opportunity for me to embrace a new environment with a highly professional, driven and successful team.

“Tier One’s reputation across the North East as wealth management experts and property lending specialists is growing fast and I’m looking forward to building new relationships and creating further awareness of the experienced team and the products and services they provide to their target markets.”

Chief Executive of Tier One, Ian McElroy, said, “Martin’s profile, credentials, people skills, relationship building experience and track record driving revenue and client growth is exactly what we are looking for at this stage in our business development.

“It is increasing difficult to identify and recruit individuals with the levels of professionalism, credibility and expertise that we demand as a company. Martin is an ideal fit for our business, and we are delighted to welcome him on board as a key member of our team.

He added: “We have no doubt that Martin will be a huge asset to Tier One over the coming years and will contribute to building on the successes we have achieved to date. His appointment also showcases the clear strategy at Tier One of building a team of successful, experienced and credible professionals.”