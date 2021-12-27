Tilia Homes Northern has delivered 50 gifts to Salvation Army centres in the north of England, as part of the charity’s Christmas Present Appeal.

The Warrington-based business brought together its employees, contractors, and home buyers to collectively donate toys to the appeal, which Tilia collected at its development sales offices and delivered to its nearest Salvation Army centres. Tilia Northern has also bolstered the collection of gifts by donating an additional £500 to the charity to support their causes throughout the year.

The Salvation Army is a Christian charity with 650 centres nationwide, which offers practical support and services to those experiencing challenges such as homelessness, modern slavery, poverty, and addiction. It runs its Christmas Present Appeal every year, delivering age-appropriate gifts to children and adults during the festive season thus ensuring that everyone has a present to open on Christmas day.

Tilia Homes has eight developments in its Northern region, with gifts delivered to the Stockton and Rossington Salvation Army centres.

Rick Long, regional managing director at Tilia Homes Northern, said: “It has been really heart-warming to see our employees, contractors, suppliers, and even our home buyers coming together to contribute to such a worthwhile cause. The work the Salvation Army do all year round, but especially during the festive season to support families in need is amazing, and we’re glad we were able to donate 50 gifts to them from Tilia Northern this year.

“We are so proud of our team for embracing the initiative and we trust that the donated gifts are able to help put a smile on everyone’s faces this Christmas.”

Lieut-Colonel Dean Pallant, The Salvation Army’s Secretary for Communications, said: “We are really grateful for Tilia Homes’ generous donation. Their contribution to our Present Appeal makes all the difference to families who have been facing a difficult Christmas, and now will be able to spread some joy by giving gifts to their children.”

Tilia Homes supported the Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal in its Eastern, Northern and Western regions – delivering over 200 gifts and donating £2,000 to the Salvation Army.

