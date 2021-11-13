Newly opened Etto Caffé creates 11 jobs at North East’s largest outlet centre

A brand new eatery has opened its doors at Dalton Park and is already welcoming guests in with a tempting range of hot and cold drinks, a delicious brunch menu, tasty artisan cakes and authentic Italian Gelato.

Etto Caffé is part of the Massarella Catering Group, a family-owned company committed to creating and serving delicious food and drink with love and passion.

The new caffé opened in a prominent position close to Dalton Park’s M&S Outlet entrance, and has created 11 new jobs in a further boost to the local economy. The caffé also has a retail range of biscotti, sweet treats and gifts available for guests to enjoy at home.

Hilary Massarella from Massarella & Co said: “We are really pleased to have opened our newest caffé at Dalton Park. This is a great centre with a regular, loyal customer base and we’ve built our menu and offering around the customer. We are really excited to be welcoming guests to our caffé and serving up a real treat!”

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Etto Caffé to the Dalton Park family.

“The caffé has a minimalist Scandi style, and a light and airy, welcoming feel that people have been enjoying since the official opening on Thursday 11th November. I wish Massarella & Co every success with their latest branch, Etto Caffé will be a welcome addition to the Dalton Park experience.

“I, for one, have already been pouring over the mouth-watering brunch menu! And lots of visitors have been taking advantage of the delicious takeaway coffees to enjoy in our beautiful outdoor areas.”

Outdoor spaces are an important part of the Dalton Park visitor experience, with a Pollinator Parks® Garden and 55 acres of landscaped parkland to explore, as well as a new, more accessible £60,000 children’s play area.