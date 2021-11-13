A brand new eatery has opened its doors at Dalton Park and is already welcoming guests in with a tempting range of hot and cold drinks, a delicious brunch menu, tasty artisan cakes and authentic Italian Gelato.
Etto Caffé is part of the Massarella Catering Group, a family-owned company committed to creating and serving delicious food and drink with love and passion.
Hilary Massarella from Massarella & Co said: “We are really pleased to have opened our newest caffé at Dalton Park. This is a great centre with a regular, loyal customer base and we’ve built our menu and offering around the customer. We are really excited to be welcoming guests to our caffé and serving up a real treat!”
Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Etto Caffé to the Dalton Park family.
“The caffé has a minimalist Scandi style, and a light and airy, welcoming feel that people have been enjoying since the official opening on Thursday 11th November. I wish Massarella & Co every success with their latest branch, Etto Caffé will be a welcome addition to the Dalton Park experience.
“I, for one, have already been pouring over the mouth-watering brunch menu! And lots of visitors have been taking advantage of the delicious takeaway coffees to enjoy in our beautiful outdoor areas.”