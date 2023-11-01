Time running out to get your tickets for region’s tech awards – Dynamites23

TICKETS for the region’s flagship IT and technology awards are selling fast – and you haven’t got long to confirm your attendance. Dynamites23 will be held at Newcastle’s Civic Centre banqueting hall on Thursday, November 16, and people have until Wednesday, November 8 to get their tickets, or until they sell out. Now in their tenth year, the Dynamites are the North East’s most highly anticipated IT and Tech awards. Organised annually by tech network Dynamo, the awards shine a spotlight on successful regional tech companies, organisations and individuals, and recognise the talent within the vibrant north east digital/tech sector. The awards’ headline sponsor is once again Nigel Wright Recruitment. Many of the region’s leading IT and technology companies have made it on to the awards shortlist, as well as some of the north east’s largest businesses which have critical and innovative IT departments. For the awards shortlist, go to https://dynamitesawards.co.uk Megan Johnson, Managing Consultant at Nigel Wright Recruitment, said: “We are delighted to be headline sponsoring the Dynamite Awards for the second consecutive year. It is an important celebration for the thriving tech sector in the North East and an opportunity to shine a spotlight on thriving businesses and individuals making an impact. “With just weeks to go, it is not too late to purchase your tickets for the evening … do not miss the celebration!” Companies and organisations already booked for the event include Opencast, Serios Group, Kinewell Energy, Accenture, Vertu Motors, NHSBSA, Muckle LLP, Leighton, Tombola, Ward Hadaway, Nigel Wright Recruitment and BJSS. David Dunn, CEO at Dynamo, said: “We’re expecting our ten-year anniversary awards to be our biggest yet, and we’re sure Dynamites 23 will be a wonderful evening – a celebration of the very best of the region’s tech sector. As well as recognising and rewarding our superstars and rising stars, the awards provide a brilliant opportunity for networking. “This year, working with our event partners BeaconHouse Events, we have a new comedienne host, and a co-host, to make sure that we keep the format fresh. “Another innovation linked to our sustainability policy is a vegetarian by default menu. By changing the default to vegetarian, with an opt-in for meat, we are significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the event, while still allowing freedom of choice. We hope guests will embrace these new additions for 2023.” Dynamo split the judging of this year’s awards into category panels which created long lists to put to the main judging panel. The main judging panel consisted of Judging Chair Charlie MacDowall, Engagement Director at Monstar Lab; Chris Dresser, Managing Consultant at Nigel Wright Recruitment; Dylan McKee, Co-founder and CEO at Nebula Labs; Jill McKinney, Director, Dynamo; Dawn Dunn, Digital and Tech Sector Lead at Invest Newcastle; Ellen Thinnesen, Chief Executive at Education Partnership North East; Graeme Fletcher, Director of Technology and Engineering at Mkodo; James Holmes, Director of Projects, Lanchester Wines; Nathanial Ray from NKRay Consulting, and Ruth Plater, CEO and Founder at Radial Path. Sponsors this year include Gateshead College, Leighton, Tombola, Sage, BJSS, Raymond James, Oliver Wyman and Invest Newcastle. Last year’s major award winners included Success4All (Tech for Good); Iamproperty (Innovator of the Year); Waterstons (Best Use of Data and People’s Choice); Aspire Technology Solutions (Skills Developer) and Connected Energy (Sustainability in Tech). Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked via the Dynamites website, https://dynamitesawards.co.uk/