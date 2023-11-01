Newcastle Building Society make key appointment at Durham city centre branch

Newcastle Building Society has strengthened its commitment to Durham city centre with the appointment of Faye Dale as the new manager of its Sadler Street branch.

Despite a national trend of bank branch closures which has seen several banks leave Durham, Newcastle Building Society remains committed to its branch network, investing heavily in the provision of face-to-face services across the region.

Durham local Faye joined the Society in 2016, and moves to her hometown branch – situated underneath the city’s iconic golden teapot – from her previous role as Hartlepool branch manager.

Faye said: “It doesn’t get much better than working in Durham city centre, not only because of location but also the fantastic team I’ll be working with, who are all committed to providing the best possible customer service.

“I look forward to building on the success our Durham branch has had in meeting local people’s needs both from a personal finance point-of-view, but also through our work to support charities and community groups in the local area.

“I know so many people in Durham love their local branch, so I can’t wait to get started, reconnect with some familiar faces and welcome everyone who appreciates the importance of being able to speak to someone face to face on their local high street.”

As well as investing in its branch network, over recent years Newcastle Building Society has opened in several new locations, helping to restore access to financial services in communities where banks have left town. This includes their innovative community partnership branches in Yarm, Wooler, Hawes, and Knaresborough which share space with other local services such as libraries, tourist information and even community police officers.

The Society recently announced plans to open a brand new flagship community branch in Newcastle city centre, taking over the space at Monument recently vacated by retailer French Connection.

John Hicks, Head of Branch Network at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Our members tell us time and time again how important it is that they can visit a local branch in order to manage their money. As a member-owned organisation it’s our role to provide that service, support our local high streets and businesses, and be an active part of our communities.

“We know there is a strong demand for access to face-to-face financial services in Durham and Faye’s appointment as branch manager will enable us to continue to offer the friendly, local customer service that our members value.”

For more information about Newcastle Building Society’s branch investment programme and to find your nearest branch, visit www.newcastle.co.uk